Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete Docu-Series ‘For Peete’s Sake’ Returns With All New Episodes

Los Angeles – All new episodes of “For Peete’s Sake,” the comedic yet highly intimate docu-series following the lives of actress Holly Robinson Peete, her husband and former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and their family will return to OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network on Saturday, February 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Holly Robinson Peete lit up the small screen from an early age with starring roles in “21 Jump Street” and “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” while husband Rodney Peete dominated the NFL for 16 years. During the first season, viewers were introduced to Holly and Rodney’s hectic lives as they attempted to balance raising their four kids, including one with special needs, running a charity (the HollyRod Foundation), and spending time with Holly’s 80-year-old mother Dolores, who decided to move in after retiring from her career as a talent manager.

In a revealing new season, Holly and Rodney find themselves balancing it all amongst troubling headlines highlighting escalating police relations, and deep fears of raising sons Robinson, Roman and RJ in the current climate surface. While RJ, navigating life with autism, was once told by doctors that he would never talk, he is now working, trying to get his driver’s permit, and even thinking about moving out some day, prompting the family to explore ways to deescalate police encounters involving the special needs community with the help of Charles Kinsey, the caretaker of a teenage boy with autism who was shot during an encounter with police.

In addition to helping RJ transition from high school into his first job with the Los Angeles Dodgers, they travel to New York to tearfully send daughter Ryan off to college at New York University. With the help of a very opinionated Dolores, Holly and Rodney also prepare to homeschool their two younger sons Robinson and Roman as they continue to tackle the surprises of raising teens.

Whether they’re advocating for autism awareness, Parkinson’s disease or positive social change through the HollyRod Foundation, navigating the trials of raising kids in today’s world, or just trying to keep their marriage sexy and successful, there’s always something dramatic happening behind the scenes at the Peete’s.

“For Peete’s Sake” is produced for OWN by Tremendous! Entertainment. Executive producers are Colleen Needles Steward, Shannon Keenan Demers and Tess Gamboa from Tremendous! Entertainment as well as John Ferriter, Kyell Thomas, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand – and the magnetism of the channel. Winfrey provides leadership in programming and attracts superstar talent to join her in primetime, building a global community of like-minded viewers and leading that community to connect on social media and beyond. OWN is a singular destination on cable. Depth with edge. Heart. Star power. Connection. And endless possibilities. OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery Communications. The network debuted on January 1, 2011. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com.

Tremendous! Entertainment (TEI) is a television production company built on the mission “where character matters,” which drives its approach both on and off screen. For 20 years, TEI, led by Founder and CEO Colleen Needles Steward, has been committed to telling uplifting stories featuring passionate characters with the audacity to try to change the world. This fuels the company’s success in numerous unscripted genres from docu-series, survival and paranormal to food, history and travel. Current series include Daytime Emmy Award-winning travel seriesRock the Park (ABC), two-time James Beard Award winner Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Travel Channel), Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations (Travel Channel), Ghost Asylum (Destination America), For Peete’s Sake (OWN) and Naturally, Danny Seo (NBC) among others. Included on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list in 2016, TEI has state-of-the-art production and post-facilities in Minneapolis, MN and Los Angeles. For more information, visit http://tremendousinc.com/.