The Hollywood Christmas Parade Announces Grand Marshal Dr. Oz For 86th Anniversary Celebration To Be Held On November 26

THE LIVE EVENT TO AIR PRIMETIME ON THE CW NETWORK NATIONWIDE ON DECEMBER 15 AT 8:00 P.M. ET / 8:00 P.M. PT HOSTS INCLUDE ERIK ESTRADA, LAURA MCKENZIE, DEAN CAIN AND MONTEL WILLIAMS WITH SPECIAL CO-HOSTS ELIZABETH STANTON AND GARRETT CLAYTON LIVE MUSICAL PERFORMANCES TO BENEFIT THE MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS FOUNDATION

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2017 — The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, the largest Christmas celebration in America, announces that Dr. Oz has been named the Grand Marshal for this year’s landmark anniversary event. Presented and produced by Associated Television International, the live parade, taped for network television, will take place on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 p.m. The parade’s telecast will be hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton. The event will include live musical performances (to be announced) that will take place on two stages; benefiting The Marine Toys For Tots Foundation.





The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade will premiere as a two-hour special on The CW Network on December 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, repeating on the Hallmark Channel on (date to be announced). The parade will also air to more than one million American servicemen and women worldwide on American Forces Network. A true Hollywood yearly tradition, the parade attracts more than one million in attendance each year, with larger than life inflatable character balloons and celebrity filled cars making the much heralded trek down the over three mile parade route.

Says Jim Romanovich, President of Associated Television International, “Dr. Oz is a foremost daytime fixture on television whose multiple Emmy wins and chart topping ratings, in addition to helping millions of people every day deal with life’s challenges, make him the perfect choice to lead the parade as Grand Marshal.”

About Dr. Oz: Dr. Oz has won Nine Daytime Emmy® Awards for “The Dr. Oz Show” and is a professor of Surgery at Columbia University. He directs the Complementary Medicine Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital and performs 50 heart operations annually. His research interests include heart replacement surgery, minimally invasive surgery, alternative medicine and health care policy. He has authored over 400 original publications, book chapters, and medical books and has received numerous patents. He also has a magazine with Hearst “The Good Life”, which was voted the hottest new publication in 2014.

Dr. Oz was a featured health expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for six seasons, spanning over 60 episodes. He also served as chief medical consultant to Discovery Communications, where his “Transplant!” series won both a Freddie and a Silver Telly award. He has appeared on all the network morning and evening news broadcasts and guest hosted numerous shows. He also served as medical director of Denzel Washington’s “John Q” and performed in the hip-hop video “Everybody” as part of the Let’s Move Campaign.

Dr. Oz authored seven New York Times Best Sellers, including “You: The Owner’s Manual“, “You: The Smart Patient“, “YOU: On a Diet“, “YOU: Staying Young“, “YOU: Being Beautiful“, “YOU: Having a Baby“, “YOU: The Owner’s Manual for Teens“, as well as the award-winning “Healing from the Heart”. He has a regular column in Oprah Magazine and Time, and his article “Retool, Reboot, and Rebuild” for Esquire magazine was awarded the 2009 National Magazine Award for Personal Service. He co-founded Sharecare.com which won “Best Medical App” award for AskMD in 2014.

In addition to belonging to every major professional society for heart surgeons, Dr. Oz has been named Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, Forbes’ most influential celebrity, Esquire magazine’s 75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century, a Global Leader of Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum, Harvard’s 100 Most Influential Alumni, as well as receiving the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and AARP 50 Influential people over 50. He won the prestigious Gross Surgical Research Scholarship, and he has received an honorary doctorate from Istanbul University. He was voted “The Best and Brightest” by Esquire Magazine, a “Doctor of the Year” by Hippocrates magazine and “Healer of the Millennium” by Healthy Living magazine. Dr. Oz is annually elected as a highest quality physician by the Castle Connolly Guide as well as other major ranking groups. He is also an honorary police surgeon for New York City.

Additional talent for the 86th Hollywood Christmas Parade will be announced.