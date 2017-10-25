Home Again Starring Reese Witherspoon on Digital November 21, 2017

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2017 — Academy Award® winner Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”) stars in Home Again, a modern romantic comedy about love, family, and new beginnings. Home Again arrives on Digital on November 21, 2017, and on Blu-rayTM, DVD, and On Demand on December 12, 2017, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Smart and oozing with charm, the film takes viewers on a heart-warming journey of laughter, emotion, and self-discovery as Witherspoon navigates life as a newly single mother of two. The perfect holiday gift for romantic comedy fans of all ages, Home Again on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital features a bonus commentary with the director and the producer of the film, taking viewers even deeper into the heartfelt story.





Produced by Nancy Meyers, who brought us beloved films including Something’s Gotta Give, The Holiday, and The Intern, Home Again is filled with a talented ensemble cast including Michael Sheen (Midnight in Paris), Lake Bell (What Happens In Vegas), Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars), Pico Alexander (A Most Violent Year), Jon Rudnitsky (“Saturday Night Live”) and Candice Bergen (Miss Congeniality).

Alice (Witherspoon), a recently separated mother of two, finds her life upended when three young, charismatic filmmakers move into her guest house. Alice’s unlikely new family and a budding romance comes to a crashing halt when her ex-husband shows up, suitcase in hand. A story of love, friendship, and the families we create, Home Again is a modern romantic comedy with one very big life lesson: starting over is not for beginners!

BONUS FEATURE on BLU-RAY ™ , DVD and digital

Feature Commentary with writer/director Hallie Meyers-Shyer and producer Nancy Meyers

Home Again will be available on Blu-ray™ combo pack which includes Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

