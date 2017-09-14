hoopla digital Announces Deal with Viacom, Adds Hundreds of Popular Television Shows for Library Patrons

HOLLAND, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2017 — hoopla digital (hoopladigital.com), the category-creating mobile and online service for public libraries, today announced an agreement with Viacom (Nasdaq: VIAB, VIA) to add hundreds of popular television shows from Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Comedy Central, MTV, Spike, VH1, TV Land and CMT.

The content from Viacom, including the first season of iconic television shows like Paw Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues and Dora the Explorer, is now available on hoopla digital for families to download or stream instantly to their smartphones, tablets and computers through hoopla’s multi-format experience.

Known for its deep roster of family content, hoopla digital offers a “Kids Mode” feature, which families can use to search and access kid-friendly titles any time.









“Through this new agreement with Viacom, hoopla digital is expanding the experience we offer to families, which is showcased in our content and in our technology and features. Whether it’s educational or eclectic, hoopla offers a range of family content and an experience that can be enjoyed across multiple screens – all with a library card,” said Jeff Jankowski, founder and owner of hoopla digital.

“Viacom’s goal is to connect with our fans on every platform they use to enjoy great content. hoopla digital’s reach to library patrons provides an exciting new way to engage with an even broader audience, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with this innovative, family-friendly service,” said Kristen Hilbert, Vice President, Sales & Business Development Manager, Content Distribution at Viacom.

hoopla digital’s agreement with Viacom includes celebrated comedy series like the Jim Gaffigan Show and The Kroll Show and popular programs like Fantasy Factory and Lip Sync Battle.

To begin accessing Viacom titles, library-card holders of participating public libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

hoopla digital has partnerships with more than 1,600 public library systems across North America including Boston Public Library, Free Library of Philadelphia, Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, Los Angeles Public Library, and Edmonton Public Library.

About hoopla digital

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with libraries across North America to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV Shows, music, eBooks, audiobooks and comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital’s mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 25 years.