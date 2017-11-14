House Of Marley Rounds Out 2017, Launching Uplift 2 Wireless Headphones For Holiday

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2017 — After the successful launch of House of Marley’s newest designs in sustainable wireless earlier this year, the brand is rounding out 2017 by introducing Uplift 2 Wireless, a sleek, in-ear headphone on Monday, November 20.





Designed to elevate consumer listening experiences, the Uplift 2 offers enhanced durability and fit using sustainable materials.

Set to release ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Uplift 2 Wireless reinforces the mantra #materialsmatter, using FSC™ Certified wood and a blend of bioplastic (PLA) and recyclable aluminum for sturdy, yet lightweight portability.

“How our products are designed is just as important as how well our designs function,” says Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. “Superior sound and sustainable craftsmanship go hand in hand.”



The Uplift 2 Wireless transitions easily from ‘suit to sport’, offering a stylish, sweat resistant (IPX4) design with Bluetooth® connectivity in an ergonomic form factor. The lightweight battery housing rests comfortably behind the neck, while the adjustable, choke-free magnetic clasp provides strain-free stability. A perfect eco-conscious holiday gift for the music lover and tech enthusiast at an affordable price point.

As part of their partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit dedicated to reforestation efforts, with each product sold House of Marley will contribute to planting 75,000 trees worldwide in an effort to spread awareness of global forest restoration – making their products, ‘gifts that give back’ this holiday season.





Uplift 2 Wireless headphones are available for purchase at TheHouseOfMarley.com and retail locations nationwide for $79.99.

Features:

Bluetooth® Wireless

Microphone and 3-Button Controls

10+ Hour Playtime

Angled, ergonomic port with tangle-free braided cable

IPX4 Sweat Resistant

Three sets of ear gels and recycled PET stash bag

Materials:

FSC™ Certified wood

Recyclable aluminum

PLA – bioplastic

About House of Marley:

House of Marley was born from the passion of the Marley Family bringing to life Bob’s vision of universal love, music, and respect for nature. The brand reflects this philosophy by combining high-quality, sustainable materials and innovative design to create state-of-the-art audio products – made better for the Earth and for the music. House of Marley products are consciously crafted from socially responsible materials including REWIND™ up-cycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone, FSCTM certified woods and 100% recyclable packaging. Sustainably crafted. Superior sound. www.thehouseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley