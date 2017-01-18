IGN Entertainment and Paramount Pictures join forces on exclusive XXX: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE Red Carpet Movie Premiere Live Stream on Facebook LIVE

Catch the star-studded cast, including Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Michael Bisping, and more as they arrive to the red carpet in Hollywood, Thursday, January 19 beginning at 9:30 pm ET on IGN's Public Facebook Page

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2017 — IGN Entertainment and Paramount Pictures announced today that they will partner to live stream “XXX: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE Red Carpet Live Stream Presented By IGN,” the official red carpet show for the for the film’s US premiere on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9:30-10:30 pm ET (6:30-7:30 pm PT). The premiere event will be live streamed by IGN via Facebook LIVE, YouTube, and IGN.com.

The one-hour show, produced by IGN, in association with Paramount Pictures, will stream live from TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Hosted by IGN’s very own Brian Altano, Max Scoville and Terri Schwartz, the live red carpet experience will feature exclusive interviews with talent and celebrities, offering fans a front row seat to the excitement of the premiere first-hand.

Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Toni Collette, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Tony Jaa, Kris Wu, Michael Bisping, Nicky Jam, and other special guests are expected to be in attendance. The film’s Director, DJ Caruso, will also be stopping by to answer questions,, taken directly from IGN’s Facebook, enabling fans to participate in the red carpet in real time.

“IGN’s collaboration with Paramount on Facebook LIVE should prove to be a wild ride and give xXx fan’s watching around the world a thrilling red carpet event. No guarantees, but I’m hoping to see Vin Diesel extreme skiing across the tops of palm trees on Hollywood Boulevard,” said Wade Beckett, SVP of Video at IGN Entertainment.

Stay connected and part of the fun by using hashtag #xXxTheMovie. Catch all the excitement live from the red carpet at www.facebook.com/ign , www.youtube.com/ign and www.IGN.com .

About The Film

“XXX: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” is directed by D.J. Caruso and was written by F. Scott Frazier, Chad St. John and Rich Wilkes. Gloria S. Borders, Scott Hemming, Ric Kidney, and Vince Totino serve as executive producers. The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “XXX: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.