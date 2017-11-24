Illusionist Michael Grandinetti Brings Holiday Magic To The New CW TV Special “Masters Of Illusion: Christmas Magic”

LOS ANGELES, CA – November 24, 2017 – The holidays season is, without a doubt, the most magical time of the year. This season, illusionist Michael Grandinetti will be adding his own brand of wonder to the holidays in the new TV special “Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic”, premiering on The CW at 9pm on December 1.



A fixture on the popular summer TV series “Masters of Illusion” for the past four years, which now airs in over 100 countries worldwide, Grandinetti has performed some of his favorite illusions on the show’s Hollywood stage, including walking through the spinning metal blades of an industrial fan, levitating an unsuspecting audience member in mid-air, shrinking a dancer to the size of a basketball, causing live goldfish to appear from his bare hands, and vanishing from high above the stage and reappearing in the center of the audience. His performances have caused Entertainment Weekly to name Michael as “a great magician who can truly communicate with a TV audience” and Hidden Remote proclaimed him as “a fan favorite”.

For this year’s Christmas special, Michael will be performing a brand new holiday themed illusion. Michael doesn’t want to spoil the surprise, but he will say that it involves a choir of Christmas carolers and a large translucent box, surrounded by bright lights.

Michael’s 20-year career history currently includes performances on television series and specials (NBC’s The World’s Most Dangerous Magic, CW’s Masters of Illusion, Pop’s Don’t Blink, FOX’s Bones, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, SportsCenter, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Hollywood Christmas Parade), for NFL halftime and NBA halftime shows in massive stadiums and arenas surrounded by 70,000 people, with Oscar-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch and symphony orchestras, and in theaters, casinos, and arenas around the country. Michael was also the first illusionist ever invited to appear in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington DC, where he levitated a girl high above a float as it moved down Constitution Avenue as 250,000 people lined the streets. He was even invited to perform at The White House for Easter.





Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic is produced by Associated Television International, with executive producers David McKenzie (The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “Marie”), Al Schwartz (The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “The Golden Globe Awards” 2013 & 2014, “The Gulf is Back”), Gay Blackstone (“The World Magic Awards 2007-2009) and David Martin (“Marie”), along with co-executive producers Justin Pierce (“The Rocky Saga: Going the Distance”) and Jim Romanovich (“Inside Story: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”).

The special will be rebroadcast in an encore presentation on Monday, December 18.

For more information on Michael Grandinetti, please visit www.michaelgrandinetti.com