Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan Face Off in the Provocative Revenge Thriller The Foreigner

AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL DECEMBER 26, 2017 AND ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD JANUARY 9, 2018 "PREPARE TO BE WOWED. JACKIE CHAN IS THE MAN NOW AND FOREVER." - PETER TRAVERS, ROLLING STONE

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2017 — Global superstar Jackie Chan (Rush Hour trilogy) returns to the big screen like you’ve never seen him before in the action-packed film, The Foreigner, arriving on Digital on December 26, 2017 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on January 9, 2018 from STXfilms and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale), the film also stars Pierce Brosnan (Tomorrow Never Dies), Katie Leung (Harry Potter franchise), Orla Brady (Wuthering Heights), Charlie Murphy (Philomena), and Michael McElhatton (“Game of Thrones”). With impressive action sequences and edge-of-your-seat twists and turns, The Foreigner, from STXfilms (Bad Moms franchise), tells a compelling and emotional story of justice, redemption, and retribution. Filled with gripping and explosive scenes, the film also comes with special bonus features including a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the film and interviews with the cast.





Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan star in The Foreigner, a timely action thriller from the director of Casino Royale and Goldeneye. Chan stars as humble London businessman Quan, whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love — his teenage daughter — is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat- and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers.



BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY TM , DVD AND DIGITAL

The Making of The Foreigner

Interviews

Trailer #1

Trailer #2

The Foreigner will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray ™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForeignerMovie

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ForeignerMovie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foreignermovie

#TheForeigner

FILMMAKERS :

Cast: Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan

Music By: Cliff Martinez

Costume Designer : Alexandra Bovaird

Edited By : Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE

Production Designer : Alexander Cameron

Director of Photography : David Tattersall, BSC

Executive Producers : Zhao Lei, Jiang Defu, Joe Tam, Cary Cheng, Karl Li, Liu Xinxuan, Sunny Sun, David Marconi, Philip Button, Penny Jiang, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei, Donald Tang, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson, Oren Aviv

Produced By : Jackie Chan, Wayne Marc Godfrey, p.g.a, Arthur Sarkissian, Qi Jian Hong, Claire Kupchak, John Zeng, Scott Lumpkin, p.g.a, Jamie Marhsall, p.g.a., Cathy Schulman

Based on the novel: “The Chinaman” by Stephen Leather

Screenplay By : David Marconi

Directed By : Martin Campbell

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: January 9, 2018

Copyright: 2017 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 64181414

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: 16.9 2.40:1 Widescreen

Rating: Rated R for violence, language and some sexual material

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Latin Spanish, Mandarin

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 53 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: January 9, 2018

Copyright: 2017 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 64181406

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.40:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: Rated R for violence, language and some sexual material

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Latin Spanish, Mandarin

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 53 minutes

About STXfilms

STXfilms is a division of STX Entertainment, a global next-generation media company whose mission is to unlock the value of the direct connection stars have with their fans through the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of film, television, VR, digital video, music and live entertainment content. It is the industry leader in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises.

The company is led by accomplished businessman Robert Simonds and was co-founded by Bill McGlashan, managing partner of the leading global private investment firm TPG. Other investors include Hony Capital, a leading private equity firm in China; PCCW, Southeast Asia’s largest Internet and cable services provider; Tencent Holdings, China’s leading provider of online products and services; Dominic Ng, Chairman of East West Bank; DNS Capital (representing the business interests of Gigi Pritzker and her immediate family); and Beau Wrigley, former Chairman and CEO of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, among others. With these strategic relationships, the company is uniquely positioned to maximize the impact of content worldwide, with direct passage into the China market.

For more information, please visit https://stxentertainment.com

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Pictures, a division of Universal Studios. Universal Studios is a part of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.