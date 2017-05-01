Janet Jackson Announces 2017 STATE OF THE WORLD Tour Schedules North American Tour Dates & Adds More Shows

56-City Tour Begins September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana
Tickets For All Dates On Sale Starting May 5 at Ticketmaster.com

Janet Jackson State of the World (Live Nation)
LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2017 — Global music icon, multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner and multi-platinum selling artist, the incomparable JANET JACKSON, will embark on a four-month North American tour this fall, announced today.  Produced by Live Nation, the STATE OF THE WORLD tour is set for a 56-city run beginning September 7, in Lafayette at the Cajundome. Jackson will make multiple stops in Texas and California, hit all four corners of the U.S. visiting Seattle, Portland, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston, Philly, Memphis, Jacksonville, as well as head north of the border to include Vancouver and Toronto, with her final stop on December 17 in Atlanta at Philips Arena.  Full itinerary below.  Tickets for the newly scheduled dates will go on sale on May 5.  Tickets held for previous Unbreakable tour events that are now re-scheduled will be honored at the new dates.  For more information please visit livenation.com.

The legendary entertainer began her sold out Unbreakable tour in August 2015, but just one year ago she reached out directly to fans via Twitter with news of her focusing on starting a family, confirmed months later with the arrival of her first child.  Since, she has taken the past year to enjoy pregnancy and motherhood, and is now ready to return to the live stage to give Janet fans everything they could hope for in one epic concert event.  The STATE OF THE WORLD tour is a continuation of the Unbreakable tour and will include fan favorites from her chart-topping ‘Unbreakable’ album, an array of her socially conscious music she’s released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks with a state of the art live production!

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 6 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award.  Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 160 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. Her music and artistry has opened doors through which other top artists have followed, many acknowledging her impact on their musical perceptions.  For more information please visit janetjackson.com.

THE STATE OF THE WORLD TOUR:

**Denotes a New Event

Thursday, September 07, 2017

Lafayette, LA

Cajundome**

Saturday, September 09, 2017

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Sunday, September 10, 2017

Austin, TX

Frank Erwin Center

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Thursday, September 14, 2017

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Little Rock, AR

Verizon Arena

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Tulsa, OK                

BOK Center

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Albuquerque, NM      

Isleta Amphitheater

Thursday, September 21, 2017

Phoenix, AZ             

Talking Stick Resort Arena**

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Anaheim, CA           

Honda Center

Sunday, September 24, 2017

Fresno, CA              

Save Mart Center**

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 

Vancouver, BC        

Rogers Arena**

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Seattle, WA          

Key Arena

Friday, September 29, 2017

Portland, OR          

Moda Center

Sunday, October 01, 2017

Reno, NV               

Grand Sierra Resort & Casino**

Tuesday, October 03, 2017

Sacramento, CA      

Golden 1 Center**

Thursday, October 05, 2017

Concord, CA             

Concord Pavilion

Saturday, October 07, 2017

San Diego, CA           

Valley View Casino Center**

Sunday, October 08, 2017  

Los Angeles, CA    

Hollywood Bowl

Saturday, October 14, 2017 

Las Vegas, NV        

Mandalay Bay Events Center**

Monday, October 16, 2017

Salt Lake City, UT     

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Denver, CO            

Pepsi Center Arena

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Kansas City, MO    

Sprint Center

Saturday, October 21, 2017

St. Louis, MO         

Chaifetz Arena

Sunday, October 22, 2017  

Milwaukee, WI        

BMO Harris Bradley Center

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Moline, IL             

iWireless Center

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Chicago, IL           

Allstate Arena

Saturday, October 28, 2017     

Toledo, OH           

The Huntington Center

Sunday, October 29, 2017

Detroit, MI             

Little Caesars Arena**

Wednesday, November 01, 2017

Grand Rapids, MI     

Van Andel Arena**

Thursday, November 02, 2017

Toronto, ON     

Air Canada Centre**

Saturday, November 04, 2017

Buffalo, NY      

KeyBank Center**

Sunday, November 05, 2017

Boston, MA  

TD Garden

Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Providence, RI        

Dunkin Donuts Center

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Manchester, NH  

SNHU Arena

Friday, November 10, 2017

Atlantic City, NJ      

Boardwalk Hall

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Bethlehem, PA             

Sands Bethlehem Events Center

Monday, November 13, 2017

Philadelphia, PA           

Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Brooklyn, NY           

Barclays Center

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Washington, DC     

Verizon Center

Saturday, November 18, 2017

Baltimore, MD       

Royal Farms Arena

Sunday, November 19, 2017

Newark, NJ            

Prudential Center

Sunday, November 26, 2017

Indianapolis, IN       

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Columbus, OH       

Schottenstein Center

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Pittsburgh, PA      

PPG Paints Arena

Friday, December 01, 2017          

Louisville, KY         

KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, December 03, 2017       

Cleveland, OH          

Quicken Loans Arena

Monday, December 04, 2017      

Lexington, KY         

Rupp Arena**

Wednesday, December 06, 2017

Memphis, TN          

FedEx Forum**

Thursday, December 07, 2017

Nashville, TN            

Bridgestone Arena**

Saturday, December 09, 2017

Birmingham, Al       

The BJCC

Monday, December 11, 2017

Fort Lauderdale, FL    

BB&T Center

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Jacksonville, FL    

Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, December 14, 2017

Norfolk, VA        

Norfolk Scope Arena

Saturday, December 16, 2017

Columbia, SC      

Colonial Life Arena

Sunday, December 17, 2017 

Atlanta, GA           

Philips Arena

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

