Janet Jackson Announces 2017 STATE OF THE WORLD Tour Schedules North American Tour Dates & Adds More Shows

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2017 — Global music icon, multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner and multi-platinum selling artist, the incomparable JANET JACKSON, will embark on a four-month North American tour this fall, announced today. Produced by Live Nation, the STATE OF THE WORLD tour is set for a 56-city run beginning September 7, in Lafayette at the Cajundome. Jackson will make multiple stops in Texas and California, hit all four corners of the U.S. visiting Seattle, Portland, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston, Philly, Memphis, Jacksonville, as well as head north of the border to include Vancouver and Toronto, with her final stop on December 17 in Atlanta at Philips Arena. Full itinerary below. Tickets for the newly scheduled dates will go on sale on May 5. Tickets held for previous Unbreakable tour events that are now re-scheduled will be honored at the new dates. For more information please visit livenation.com.

The legendary entertainer began her sold out Unbreakable tour in August 2015, but just one year ago she reached out directly to fans via Twitter with news of her focusing on starting a family, confirmed months later with the arrival of her first child. Since, she has taken the past year to enjoy pregnancy and motherhood, and is now ready to return to the live stage to give Janet fans everything they could hope for in one epic concert event. The STATE OF THE WORLD tour is a continuation of the Unbreakable tour and will include fan favorites from her chart-topping ‘Unbreakable’ album, an array of her socially conscious music she’s released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks with a state of the art live production!

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 6 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 160 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. Her music and artistry has opened doors through which other top artists have followed, many acknowledging her impact on their musical perceptions. For more information please visit janetjackson.com.

THE STATE OF THE WORLD TOUR: **Denotes a New Event Thursday, September 07, 2017 Lafayette, LA Cajundome** Saturday, September 09, 2017 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sunday, September 10, 2017 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center Wednesday, September 13, 2017 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Thursday, September 14, 2017 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Saturday, September 16, 2017 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena Sunday, September 17, 2017 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Tuesday, September 19, 2017 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Thursday, September 21, 2017 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena** Saturday, September 23, 2017 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Sunday, September 24, 2017 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center** Tuesday, September 26, 2017 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena** Wednesday, September 27, 2017 Seattle, WA Key Arena Friday, September 29, 2017 Portland, OR Moda Center Sunday, October 01, 2017 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino** Tuesday, October 03, 2017 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center** Thursday, October 05, 2017 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion Saturday, October 07, 2017 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center** Sunday, October 08, 2017 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Saturday, October 14, 2017 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center** Monday, October 16, 2017 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Tuesday, October 17, 2017 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Arena Thursday, October 19, 2017 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Saturday, October 21, 2017 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena Sunday, October 22, 2017 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center Wednesday, October 25, 2017 Moline, IL iWireless Center Thursday, October 26, 2017 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Saturday, October 28, 2017 Toledo, OH The Huntington Center Sunday, October 29, 2017 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena** Wednesday, November 01, 2017 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena** Thursday, November 02, 2017 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre** Saturday, November 04, 2017 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center** Sunday, November 05, 2017 Boston, MA TD Garden Tuesday, November 07, 2017 Providence, RI Dunkin Donuts Center Wednesday, November 08, 2017 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena Friday, November 10, 2017 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall Saturday, November 11, 2017 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center Monday, November 13, 2017 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Wednesday, November 15, 2017 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Thursday, November 16, 2017 Washington, DC Verizon Center Saturday, November 18, 2017 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Sunday, November 19, 2017 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Sunday, November 26, 2017 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday, November 28, 2017 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Wednesday, November 29, 2017 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Friday, December 01, 2017 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Sunday, December 03, 2017 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Monday, December 04, 2017 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena** Wednesday, December 06, 2017 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum** Thursday, December 07, 2017 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena** Saturday, December 09, 2017 Birmingham, Al The BJCC Monday, December 11, 2017 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Tuesday, December 12, 2017 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Thursday, December 14, 2017 Norfolk, VA Norfolk Scope Arena Saturday, December 16, 2017 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena Sunday, December 17, 2017 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

