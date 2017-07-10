Jay-Z Announces 4:44 Tour

Continuing its commitment to bring fans closer to their favorite artists, TIDAL members will have access to a special presale beginning on Monday, July 10th at 12:00pm ET. Members can find details for purchasing tickets at Sprint.TIDAL.com.
Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10th at 12:00pm ET until Thursday, July 13th at 10:00pm ET through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
Tickets for the 4:44 TOUR go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 14th at 10am local time at livenation.com. VIP Packages are available at VIPNation.com.
4:44 TOUR ITINERARY
Friday, October 27
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center
Saturday, October 28
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
Wednesday, November 1
Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Friday, November 3
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sunday, November 5
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center Arena
Tuesday, November 7
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Wednesday, November 8
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Thursday, November 9
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
Saturday, November 11
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
Sunday, November 12
Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena
Tuesday, November 14
Atlanta, GA
Philips Arena
Wednesday, November 15
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, November 16
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
Saturday, November 18
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, November 19
Cleveland, OH
Quicken Loans Arena
Tuesday, November 21
Montreal, QC
Bell Centre
Wednesday, November 22
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
Saturday, November 25
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Sunday, November 26
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
Wednesday, November 29
Washington, DC
Verizon Center
Saturday, December 2
Uniondale, NY
NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum
Tuesday, December 5
Chicago, IL
United Center
Wednesday, December 6
Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, December 9
Edmonton, AB
Rogers Place
Monday, December 11
Vancouver, BC
Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Wednesday, December 13
Seattle, WA
KeyArena
Thursday, December 14
Portland, OR
Moda Center
Saturday, December 16
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena
Sunday, December 17
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Tuesday, December 19
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena
Thursday, December 21
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
