Jay-Z Announces 4:44 Tour

Continuing its commitment to bring fans closer to their favorite artists, TIDAL members will have access to a special presale beginning on Monday, July 10th at 12:00pm ET. Members can find details for purchasing tickets at Sprint.TIDAL.com.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10th at 12:00pm ET until Thursday, July 13th at 10:00pm ET through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets for the 4:44 TOUR go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 14th at 10am local time at livenation.com. VIP Packages are available at VIPNation.com.

4:44 TOUR ITINERARY Friday, October 27 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Saturday, October 28 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Wednesday, November 1 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State Friday, November 3 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Sunday, November 5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Arena Tuesday, November 7 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Wednesday, November 8 Houston, TX Toyota Center Thursday, November 9 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Saturday, November 11 Orlando, FL Amway Center Sunday, November 12 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Tuesday, November 14 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Wednesday, November 15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Thursday, November 16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Saturday, November 18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Sunday, November 19 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Tuesday, November 21 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Wednesday, November 22 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Saturday, November 25 Boston, MA TD Garden Sunday, November 26 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Wednesday, November 29 Washington, DC Verizon Center Saturday, December 2 Uniondale, NY NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum Tuesday, December 5 Chicago, IL United Center Wednesday, December 6 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday, December 9 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Monday, December 11 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Wednesday, December 13 Seattle, WA KeyArena Thursday, December 14 Portland, OR Moda Center Saturday, December 16 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Sunday, December 17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Tuesday, December 19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Thursday, December 21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

New and existing Sprint customers can take advantage of the complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi at Sprint.TIDAL.com or by visiting a Sprint store. New Boost Mobile customers can subscribe during the activation process in store or online at boost.tidal.com.

