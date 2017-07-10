JAY-Z Announces 4:44 Tour

By Candy Freeman -
Jay-Z Announces 4:44 Tour
Continuing its commitment to bring fans closer to their favorite artists, TIDAL members will have access to a special presale beginning on Monday, July 10th at 12:00pm ET.  Members can find details for purchasing tickets at Sprint.TIDAL.com.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10th at 12:00pm ET until Thursday, July 13th at 10:00pm ET through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets for the 4:44 TOUR go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 14th at 10am local time at livenation.com. VIP Packages are available at VIPNation.com.

4:44 TOUR ITINERARY

Friday, October 27

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center

Saturday, October 28

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday, November 1

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Friday, November 3

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, November 5

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center Arena

Tuesday, November 7

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Wednesday, November 8

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Thursday, November 9

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Saturday, November 11

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

Sunday, November 12

Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena

Tuesday, November 14

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

Wednesday, November 15

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, November 16

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Saturday, November 18

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, November 19

Cleveland, OH

Quicken Loans Arena

Tuesday, November 21

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

Wednesday, November 22

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Saturday, November 25

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Sunday, November 26

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Wednesday, November 29

Washington, DC

Verizon Center

Saturday, December 2

Uniondale, NY

NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum

Tuesday, December 5

Chicago, IL

United Center

Wednesday, December 6

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, December 9

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

Monday, December 11

Vancouver, BC

Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wednesday, December 13

Seattle, WA

KeyArena

Thursday, December 14

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Saturday, December 16

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena

Sunday, December 17

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Tuesday, December 19

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena

Thursday, December 21

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

 

New and existing Sprint customers can take advantage of the complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi at Sprint.TIDAL.com or by visiting a Sprint store.1 New Boost Mobile customers can subscribe during the activation process in store or online at boost.tidal.com. Existing Boost customers can add the monthly subscription online via My Account (web and smartphone), in store, or by phone.

Now is the perfect time to switch to Sprint. Get a six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi on Sprint and a Clean Slate.SM Sprint provides the best deals on the latest phones and will cover switching fees up to $650 per line via prepaid reward card.2 Sprint makes it easy.

