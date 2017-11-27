Jennifer Lopez as the Star of GUESS Jeans Spring 2018 Advertising Campaign

NEW YORK– This Spring 2018, GUESS is proud to introduce actress, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and fashion icon, Jennifer Lopez as the face of the GUESS Jeans Spring 2018 advertising campaign.

“When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new GUESS Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” says Jennifer Lopez. “When I look back at early GUESS campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for GUESS’ Spring 2018 campaign.”





The campaign, art directed by Paul Marciano, Co-Founder of GUESS?, Inc., and shot by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova draws inspiration from Lopez’s life as a performer in Vegas and actress in Hollywood. Shot in an elegant villa, the images evoke classic GUESS campaigns with influences of Jennifer’s aesthetic and personal style.

“Jennifer Lopez is a GUESS Girl’s dream! She is an accomplished artist, she is iconic, and sensual,” says Paul Marciano. “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new GUESS Girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano.”

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of January 28, 2017, the Company directly operated 945 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors operated 735 additional retail stores worldwide. As of January 28, 2017, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in 101 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning singer, actress, and entertainer who has established herself in both music and film. She is a successful recording and touring artist with record sales in excess of 75 million records sold and a cumulative box office gross of over $2 billion. Lopez is one of the most influential female artists in history. As an artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and fashion icon, Jennifer Lopez has been named Forbes magazine’s most powerful celebrity and People Magazine’s first Most Beautiful Woman in the world. Jennifer Lopez is a global icon and the ultimate multi hyphenate.