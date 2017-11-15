John Legend and Carrie Underwood Set to Co-Host “GRAMMYs® Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special” Airing Friday, Nov. 24 on CBS

SANTA MONICA, Calif.– GRAMMY® Award winners John Legend and Carrie Underwood will co-host “GRAMMYs® Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special,” an all-encompassing retrospective packed with epic moments from the past 59 years of GRAMMY history, including new anecdotes directly from the artists on how their GRAMMY performances came to be. The primetime special will be broadcast on Friday, Nov. 24, from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT, on the CBS Television Network.





The one-of-a-kind broadcast event will feature rare archival footage, exclusive interviews, and special appearances by multi-GRAMMY winners and nominees Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Dave Grohl, Elton John, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Ricky Martin, Paul McCartney, P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Justin Timberlake, U2, Underwood, and Keith Urban.



“GRAMMYs Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special” will highlight some of the most memorable GRAMMY Moments from the last five decades of Music’s Biggest Night® and take viewers behind the scenes to reveal unknown facts about the remarkable performances. Special segments will include reactions from GRAMMY producers and members of the music community following some legendary performances, including Paul McCartney bringing the Beatles’ legendary album, Abbey Road, to the GRAMMY stage.

Artist reactions on “GRAMMYs Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special” include:

“To be asked by Paul McCartney to come up and jam was like a life affirming moment for me.”—Dave Grohl

“Everybody I’ve performed with on the GRAMMYs is brilliant and I’ve learn a lot from them, and I’ve enjoyed the experience so much. What I love about the GRAMMYs is seeing people, the true artists come on … the people who last the test of time, and they always give me goosebumps.”—Elton John

“I have never felt more honored, proud, and nervous, and a sense of unexpected accomplishment. My first moment on that stage was with one of the greatest legends—not in country music—of the entertainment industry, period!”—Blake Shelton on performing with Glen Campbell at the 54th GRAMMY Awards in 2012.



“GRAMMYs Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special” continues the tradition of previous Emmy Award-winning TV specials presented by the Recording Academy™, AEG Ehrlich Ventures, and CBS: “Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life—An All-Star GRAMMY Salute,” “The Beatles: The Night That Changed America—A GRAMMY Salute,” “Sinatra 100—An All-Star GRAMMY Concert,” and “Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees.”

“GRAMMYs Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special” is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC. Ehrlich is the executive producer, Ron Basile is the producer, and David Wild is the writer.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube.