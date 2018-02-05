Justin Timberlake Announces European & U.K. Dates And New North American Leg To Previously Sold Out The Man Of The Woods Tour

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2018 — Following the release of his highly anticipated album Man of the Woods and his epic Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. The Man Of The Woods Tour dates, as well as a second leg of North American dates due to sell out shows. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, and more.
In addition to second shows already announced in 10 North American cities, Timberlake will add a new fall leg with an additional 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada including second and third shows in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta and Memphis. A slew of new cities have also been announced for the new leg including Milwaukee, St. Paul, Portland, Lexington, Buffalo, New Orleans, Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Charlotte, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Denver, Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City, and Ottawa.
The Man Of The Woods Tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates. Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing kicks off March 13 in Toronto.
Timberlake’s fourth studio album Man Of The Woods was released on Friday, February 2. Yesterday, he performed for the third time at the most watched musical event of the year, the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Timberlake’s last tour was the critically acclaimed The 20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public. In North America for dates on sale to the general public on Monday, February 12, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 7 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, February 11 at 5pm local time. For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, February 19, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 14 at 10am local time through Sunday, February 18 at 5pm local time and for dates on sale to the general public on February 26, the American Express pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 21 at 10am local time through Sunday, February 25 at 5pm local time. In Europe (where applicable) for dates going on sale Monday, February 12th the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 7 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, February 11 at 5pm local time (Friday, February 9th at 7pm local time in France). In the United Kingdom, the American Express pre-sale begins Thursday, February 8 at 10am local time through Sunday February 11 at 5pm.
Members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club are also eligible for pre-sale ticket purchase. For complete The Man Of The Woods Tour VIP packages information or to purchase, visit https://vip.justintimberlake.com/
At every U.S. stop on The Man Of The Woods Tour there will be a VIP Verizon Up section, putting customers up close and personal to the stage and JT. Verizon Up, the company’s loyalty program, is all about thanking customers through everyday rewards and exclusive experiences, like getting closer to the artists they love – including Justin Timberlake.
|
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE THE MAN IN THE WOODS TOUR ITINERARY
|
DATE:
|
CITY:
|
VENUE:
|
13-March
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
15-March
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
18-March
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
|
21-March
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
22-March
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
25-March
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
27-March
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
28-March
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
31-March
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Quicken Loans Arena
|
02-April
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
04-April
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
05-April
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
08-April
|
Montreal, QC
|
Bell Centre
|
09-April
|
Montreal, QC
|
Bell Centre
|
12-April
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
14-April
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
T-Mobile Arena
|
15-April
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
T-Mobile Arena
|
24-April
|
San Jose, CA
|
SAP Center
|
25-April
|
San Jose, CA
|
SAP Center
|
28-April
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
29-April
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
02-May
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Talking Stick Resort Arena
|
05-May
|
Tulsa, OK
|
BOK Center
|
07-May
|
Columbus, OH
|
Nationwide Arena
|
09-May
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
11-May
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Infinite Energy Arena
|
14-May
|
Orlando, FL
|
Amway Center
|
15-May
|
Tampa, FL
|
Amalie Arena
|
18-May
|
Miami, FL
|
American Airlines Arena
|
19-May
|
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|
BB&T Center
|
23-May
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
25-May
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
27-May
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
28-May
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
30-May
|
Memphis, TN
|
FedEx Forum
|
01-June
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
02-June
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
NEW DATES ANNOUNCED – EUROPE/UK!
|
22-June
|
Paris, FR
|
AccorHotels Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
27-June
|
Birmingham, UK
|
Barclaycard Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
01-July
|
Manchester, UK
|
Manchester Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
05-July
|
Glasgow, UK
|
SSE Hydro
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
09-July
|
London, UK
|
O2 Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
15-July
|
Amsterdam, NL
|
Ziggo Dome
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
17-July
|
Antwerp, BE
|
Sportpaleis
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
21-July
|
Cologne. DE
|
Lanxess Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
31-July
|
Stockholm, SE
|
Friends Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
2-August
|
Oslo, NO
|
Telenor Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
4-August
|
Copenhagen, DK
|
Royal Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
8-August
|
Hamburg, DE
|
Barclaycard Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
12-August
|
Berlin, DE
|
Mercedes-Benz Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
16-August
|
Zurich, CH
|
Hallenstadion
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
20-August
|
Frankfurt, DE
|
Festhall
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
24-August
|
Arnhem, NL
|
Gelredome
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
NEW DATES ANNOUNCED – NORTH AMERICA!
|
19-September
|
Lexington, KY
|
Rupp Arena
|
On sale Feb. 19
|
21-September
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Wisconsin Entertainment
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
25-September
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
28-September
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
02-October
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Quicken Loans Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
05-October
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
09-October
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
13-October
|
Quebec City, QC
|
Videotron Centre
|
On sale Feb. 19
|
18-October
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
On sale Feb. 19
|
22-October
|
Ottawa, ON
|
Canadian Tire Centre
|
On sale Feb. 19
|
24-October
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
28-October
|
Buffalo, NY
|
KeyBank Center
|
On sale Feb. 19
|
4-November
|
Edmonton, AB
|
Rogers Place
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
8-November
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
16-November
|
Portland, OR
|
MODA Center
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
27-November
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Staples Center
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
08-December
|
Omaha, NB
|
CenturyLink Center
|
On sale Feb. 26
|
10-December
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
On sale Feb. 26
|
13-December
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Scottrade Center
|
On sale Feb. 26
|
14-December
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
On sale Feb. 26
|
17-December
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
On sale Feb. 19
|
2019 – NORTH AMERICA
|
04-January
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
08-January
|
Charlotte, SC
|
Spectrum Center
|
On sale Feb. 26
|
10-January
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Philips Arena
|
On sale Feb. 19
|
12-January
|
Memphis, TN
|
FedEx Forum
|
On sale Feb. 12
|
15-January
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Smoothie King Center
|
On sale Feb. 19
|
19-January
|
San Antonio, TX
|
AT&T Center
|
On sale Feb. 26
|
22-January
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
On sale Feb. 19
|
24-January
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
On sale Feb. 19
|
26-January
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
Chesapeake Energy Arena
|
On sale Feb. 26
|
29-January
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
On sale Feb. 26
For Complete Tour, Ticket and VIP Package Information visit: JustinTimberlake.com
