Justin Timberlake Announces European & U.K. Dates And New North American Leg To Previously Sold Out The Man Of The Woods Tour

Over 450,000 Tickets Already Sold in North America Alone With Second Shows Already Confirmed in 10 Cities!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2018 — Following the release of his highly anticipated album Man of the Woods and his epic Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. The Man Of The Woods Tour dates, as well as a second leg of North American dates due to sell out shows. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, and more.

In addition to second shows already announced in 10 North American cities, Timberlake will add a new fall leg with an additional 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada including second and third shows in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta and Memphis. A slew of new cities have also been announced for the new leg including Milwaukee, St. Paul, Portland, Lexington, Buffalo, New Orleans, Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Charlotte, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Denver, Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City, and Ottawa.

The Man Of The Woods Tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates. Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing kicks off March 13 in Toronto.

Timberlake’s fourth studio album Man Of The Woods was released on Friday, February 2. Yesterday, he performed for the third time at the most watched musical event of the year, the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Timberlake’s last tour was the critically acclaimed The 20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public. In North America for dates on sale to the general public on Monday, February 12, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 7 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, February 11 at 5pm local time. For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, February 19, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 14 at 10am local time through Sunday, February 18 at 5pm local time and for dates on sale to the general public on February 26, the American Express pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 21 at 10am local time through Sunday, February 25 at 5pm local time. In Europe (where applicable) for dates going on sale Monday, February 12th the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 7 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, February 11 at 5pm local time (Friday, February 9th at 7pm local time in France). In the United Kingdom, the American Express pre-sale begins Thursday, February 8 at 10am local time through Sunday February 11 at 5pm.

Members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club are also eligible for pre-sale ticket purchase. For complete The Man Of The Woods Tour VIP packages information or to purchase, visit https://vip.justintimberlake.com/

At every U.S. stop on The Man Of The Woods Tour there will be a VIP Verizon Up section, putting customers up close and personal to the stage and JT. Verizon Up, the company’s loyalty program, is all about thanking customers through everyday rewards and exclusive experiences, like getting closer to the artists they love – including Justin Timberlake.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE THE MAN IN THE WOODS TOUR ITINERARY DATE: CITY: VENUE: 13-March Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre 15-March Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre 18-March Washington, DC Capital One Arena 21-March New York, NY Madison Square Garden 22-March New York, NY Madison Square Garden 25-March Newark, NJ Prudential Center 27-March Chicago, IL United Center 28-March Chicago, IL United Center 31-March Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena 02-April Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena 04-April Boston, MA TD Garden 05-April Boston, MA TD Garden 08-April Montreal, QC Bell Centre 09-April Montreal, QC Bell Centre 12-April Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena 14-April Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena 15-April Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena 24-April San Jose, CA SAP Center 25-April San Jose, CA SAP Center 28-April Los Angeles, CA The Forum 29-April Los Angeles, CA The Forum 02-May Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena 05-May Tulsa, OK BOK Center 07-May Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena 09-May Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 11-May Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena 14-May Orlando, FL Amway Center 15-May Tampa, FL Amalie Arena 18-May Miami, FL American Airlines Arena 19-May Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center 23-May Houston, TX Toyota Center 25-May Houston, TX Toyota Center 27-May Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 28-May Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 30-May Memphis, TN FedEx Forum 01-June Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena 02-June Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

NEW DATES ANNOUNCED – EUROPE/UK! 22-June Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena On sale Feb. 12 27-June Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena On sale Feb. 12 01-July Manchester, UK Manchester Arena On sale Feb. 12 05-July Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro On sale Feb. 12 09-July London, UK O2 Arena On sale Feb. 12 15-July Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome On sale Feb. 12 17-July Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis On sale Feb. 12 21-July Cologne. DE Lanxess Arena On sale Feb. 12 31-July Stockholm, SE Friends Arena On sale Feb. 12 2-August Oslo, NO Telenor Arena On sale Feb. 12 4-August Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena On sale Feb. 12 8-August Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena On sale Feb. 12 12-August Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena On sale Feb. 12 16-August Zurich, CH Hallenstadion On sale Feb. 12 20-August Frankfurt, DE Festhall On sale Feb. 12 24-August Arnhem, NL Gelredome On sale Feb. 12

NEW DATES ANNOUNCED – NORTH AMERICA! 19-September Lexington, KY Rupp Arena On sale Feb. 19 21-September Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment

& Sports Center On sale Feb. 12 25-September Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena On sale Feb. 12 28-September St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center On sale Feb. 12 02-October Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena On sale Feb. 12 05-October Chicago, IL United Center On sale Feb. 12 09-October Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre On sale Feb. 12 13-October Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre On sale Feb. 19 18-October Boston, MA TD Garden On sale Feb. 19 22-October Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre On sale Feb. 19 24-October New York, NY Madison Square Garden On sale Feb. 12 28-October Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center On sale Feb. 19 4-November Edmonton, AB Rogers Place On sale Feb. 12 8-November Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena On sale Feb. 12 16-November Portland, OR MODA Center On sale Feb. 12 27-November Los Angeles, CA Staples Center On sale Feb. 12 08-December Omaha, NB CenturyLink Center On sale Feb. 26 10-December Kansas City, MO Sprint Center On sale Feb. 26 13-December St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center On sale Feb. 26 14-December Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse On sale Feb. 26 17-December Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center On sale Feb. 19

2019 – NORTH AMERICA 04-January Washington, DC Capital One Arena On sale Feb. 12 08-January Charlotte, SC Spectrum Center On sale Feb. 26 10-January Atlanta, GA Philips Arena On sale Feb. 19 12-January Memphis, TN FedEx Forum On sale Feb. 12 15-January New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center On sale Feb. 19 19-January San Antonio, TX AT&T Center On sale Feb. 26 22-January Houston, TX Toyota Center On sale Feb. 19 24-January Dallas, TX American Airlines Center On sale Feb. 19 26-January Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena On sale Feb. 26 29-January Denver, CO Pepsi Center On sale Feb. 26

For Complete Tour, Ticket and VIP Package Information visit: JustinTimberlake.com

