Katy Perry Honored for Global Sales of 40+ Million Adjusted Albums and 125+ Million Tracks

Her New Single, "Chained To The Rhythm," Set Spotify Record For Best First Day Of Streaming Of Single Track By Female Artist Katy Performs Tomorrow At The GRAMMYs®

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2017 — Today, Capitol Records celebrated Katy Perry’s 10-year anniversary with the label and honored her extraordinary accomplishments, which include a cumulative 18+ billion streams alongside worldwide sales of more than 40+ million adjusted albums and 125+ million tracks.

The global superstar was awarded a plaque recognizing her “singular artistry, astonishing creative vision and extraordinary global popularity within every realm of recorded music.” The ceremony took place during Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge’s annual pre-GRAMMY showcase at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Yesterday’s release of Katy’s new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” set a new Spotify record. With more than three million streams on its first day of release, it marks the best first day of streaming of a single track by a female artist in Spotify history. Katy will perform “Chained to the Rhythm” for the very first time at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which will air on CBS tomorrow, February 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

The lyric video, which already has more than eight million views, can be seen HERE . Katy co-wrote “Chained to the Rhythm” with Max Martin, Sia Furler, Ali Payami and Skip Marley. The latter is featured on the track. Billboard proclaimed, “Katy Perry Embraces Her Wokeness — And It Works…one of music’s biggest stars is once again dominating conversations.”

Katy made her Capitol Records debut with 2008’s One of the Boys after signing to the label in 2007. She cemented her status as a global superstar with the follow-up album, Teenage Dream (2010). PRISM, her 2013 album, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 100 countries and has sold more than 12.5 million adjusted albums worldwide. With the singles “Firework” and “Dark Horse” each surpassing the 10 million threshold including song sales and streams, Katy is the first female artist to earn two RIAA Digital Single Diamond Awards. She is the most-followed person globally on Twitter. Katy played to a total of two million people on the sold-out, 151-date Prismatic World Tour and headlined the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show, which set a record as the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show ever.

