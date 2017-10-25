Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Hey Violet, Why Don’t We, Ayo & Teo, Jacob Sartorius and More Join Host Nick Cannon for Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2017, Concert Event Celebrating Kids Who Are Helping and Leading Others, Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7 P.M. (ET/PT)

NEW YORK — Some of music’s most popular stars—Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Hey Violet, Why Don’t We, Ayo & Teo and Jacob Sartorius–are coming together for the Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2017, a one-of-a-kind concert special honoring four young leaders who are changing their communities and the world by “Helping and Leading Others” (HALO). Led by host, creator and executive producer Nick Cannon, the one-hour musical event will also feature Nick stars: JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties), Lizzy Greene (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn), Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock), and Daniella Perkins and Owen Joyner (Knight Squad). The Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2017, held at New York’s Pier 36, will be simulcast Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

New York City Hotels from $75!

“The incredible work and inspirational stories of the Nickelodeon HALO Awards honorees never cease to amaze me, and continue to show the world that every action counts–no matter how big or small,” said Cannon. “Kelly Clarkson is this year’s HALO Hall of Fame recipient because she truly embraces this idea. She recognizes the desire in all of us to help where we can and has impacted countless people with her philanthropic contributions.”

Clarkson will be presented with the HALO Hall of Fame Award, an honor given to a celebrity who helps and leads others by making the world a better place, in recognition of her work with a wide variety of organizations including: XQ Super School; Donor’s Choose Harvey Fund; Miracle on Broadway, an annual concert she created that benefits local Nashville nonprofits; March of Dimes, for which she serves as a celebrity ambassador; and Musicians on Call.

Check Out Our Roundtrip Fares UNDER $199 at CheapOair

This year’s Nickelodeon HALO Awards honorees are:

Andrew Dunn, 14, Louisville, Ky. – Andrew Dunn started his organization, RAK Louisville (Random Acts of Kindness Louisville), in an effort to flood Louisville with kindness. He was inspired after receiving an advent calendar from his mom, which required him to perform a daily act of kindness in order to receive a present. Through RAK Louisville, Dunn encourages people to complete kindness challenges, organizes community events, helps students seek out service opportunities and motivates others to start their own projects.

– Andrew Dunn started his organization, RAK Louisville (Random Acts of Kindness Louisville), in an effort to flood Louisville with kindness. He was inspired after receiving an advent calendar from his mom, which required him to perform a daily act of kindness in order to receive a present. Through RAK Louisville, Dunn encourages people to complete kindness challenges, organizes community events, helps students seek out service opportunities and motivates others to start their own projects. Raegan Junge, 12, Keystone, Iowa – Raegan Junge was six years old when she saw the destruction from a tornado in Missouri on the news. Eager to help, she sold homemade bracelets at a local store, raising $1,600 for a couple who was affected by the tragedy. This experience gave life to Raegan’s Relief Efforts, Junge’s organization that fundraises through bracelet, lip balm and garage sales, and donates and delivers products to people who have been affected by natural disasters. To date, Raegan’s Relief Efforts has raised over $23,000 in 25 different states.

– Raegan Junge was six years old when she saw the destruction from a tornado in Missouri on the news. Eager to help, she sold homemade bracelets at a local store, raising $1,600 for a couple who was affected by the tragedy. This experience gave life to Raegan’s Relief Efforts, Junge’s organization that fundraises through bracelet, lip balm and garage sales, and donates and delivers products to people who have been affected by natural disasters. To date, Raegan’s Relief Efforts has raised over $23,000 in 25 different states. Zoe Terry, 11, Miami, Fla. – Zoe Terry was bullied for the color of her skin and hair texture at a young age. With the support of her mom and teachers, Terry came to feel comfortable in her own skin and realized that she wanted to help other girls feel beautiful and confident as well. As a result, Terry founded Zoe’s Dolls, an organization that focuses on girl empowerment and combats bullying through a variety of programs and events that incorporate fitness, self-expression and community spirit.

– Zoe Terry was bullied for the color of her skin and hair texture at a young age. With the support of her mom and teachers, Terry came to feel comfortable in her own skin and realized that she wanted to help other girls feel beautiful and confident as well. As a result, Terry founded Zoe’s Dolls, an organization that focuses on girl empowerment and combats bullying through a variety of programs and events that incorporate fitness, self-expression and community spirit. Caleb White, 15, Detroit, Mich. – After observing a homeless man sleeping on the streets of Detroit, Caleb White started a community-wide effort, Caleb White Project, to combat homelessness and help build youth leaders through volunteerism. Since its inception, the project has donated over $300,000 to the homeless and enlisted more than 3,500 volunteers to help renovate houses, clean and repair treatment facilities and build relationships with youth in shelters through planned game nights.

Beginning today, nick.com/halo-awards and the Nick App will be the official digital destinations for all things HALO. Kids can learn about the Nickelodeon HALO Awards and watch original short-form videos to find out which stars will be singing the songs you love alongside Nick Cannon at the concert event of the season. During the Nov. 26 premiere, kids will be able to follow the concert at haloawards.com as our content stream updates in real time with behind-the-scenes photos, videos and social posts. Additionally, Nickelodeon’s second-screen experience will give kids a chance to interact with the show, create their own shareable memes, answer trivia questions and vote in polls throughout the night.

The Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2017 will also feature small, immediately actionable ways for kids and families to help and lead others and join the HALO Movement. A year-round pro-social initiative, the Nickelodeon HALO Movement recognizes real kids who are making a difference in the world. Nickelodeon has teamed up with longstanding volunteer partners Key Club and DoSomething.org to mobilize kids to participate in service projects, for the opportunity to receive seed grants or scholarship funds for school. WeHALO.com provides information on how to participate in the Nickelodeon HALO Movement and apply for HALO grants through Key Club and DoSomething.org.

The Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2017 will be available on Nickelodeon On Demand Monday, Nov. 27.

Presenting sponsors of the Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2017 are Denny’s, JCPenney and State Farm®. Each of this year’s sponsors will be raising awareness for their respective causes: Denny’s Hungry for Education scholarship program, JCPenney’s signature partnership with the Y, and the State Farm Neighborhood of Good® initiative.

The Nickelodeon HALO Awards 2017 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Nick Cannon, Elizabeth Kelly, Shelly Sumpter Gillyard and Jay Schmalholz are executive producers.

Nickelodeon, now in its 38th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).