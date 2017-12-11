Kesha and Macklemore Will Conquer 2018 with ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ Tour

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2017 — Kesha and Macklemore will team up in 2018 for ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ Tour. Presented by Live Nation, the tour follows acclaimed and celebrated eras for both artists. For Kesha, that has included her triumphant latest No. 1 album ‘Rainbow,’ a completely sold-out headlining tour, and two recent GRAMMY® nominations. For Macklemore, ‘Gemini,’ his first solo effort in 12 years, debuted at No. 2 on The Billboard 200 chart, No. 1 on the charts for Rap, R&B/Hip-Hop and Independent Albums and includes Platinum-certified single “Glorious” with the viral video that has been viewed over 95 million times. Macklemore also recently wrapped up a completely sold-out US tour.



The nine-week, 30-market tour pairs the two trailblazing artists for an epic summer trek of North American amphitheaters and arenas, starting June 6 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ, and ending August 5 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, December 15 at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com.

$1 from every ticket sold will be donated on ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour. Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, and organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.

Rolling Stone called one of Kesha’s recent live performances in Nashville “one of the most positively uplifting, inclusive concert experiences available in 2017.” Backed by a live band and with her trademark swagger and playful snarl, Kesha will perform a set of her past global hits, her showstopping current single “Praying,” and other songs from ‘Rainbow’ (Kemosabe Records/RCA Records), “an artistic feat” (Entertainment Weekly) for the singer, which debuted at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 and topped charts in nearly 30 markets worldwide.





Praised by New York Times, Billboard, Vanity Fair and more, as well as ranked #4 in Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2017, ‘Rainbow’ earned Kesha the first GRAMMY nominations of her career, with ‘Rainbow’ up for Best Pop Vocal Album and “Praying” getting a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Collectively, Macklemore’s music videos have been viewed over 2.7 billion times and he is one of only two rappers to have a Diamond-certified single. His breakthrough album ‘The Heist’ with producer partner Ryan Lewis earned the duo 4 GRAMMY awards, 5 MTV Awards, 2 American Music Awards and 1 BET Award. In 2016, Macklemore was featured in an MTV special with President Obama about the opioid epidemic in America and was the first US citizen ever to participate in the Presidential Weekly Address.

Kesha and Macklemore also appear together on “Good Old Days” from the rapper’s latest album, ‘Gemini’ (Bendo/Warner Bros.), the duo performed the song together on Ellen earlier this year and at KIIS-FM’s Jingle Ball last week.





Citi® is the official presale credit card for the ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets, which are available beginning Wednesday, December 13 at 12pm local time until Thursday, December 14 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour dates:

June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 8 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

June 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 12 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

June 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

June 20 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

June 22 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

June 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 25 – Rogers, AR – Arkansas Music Pavilion

June 26 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

July 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 18 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

August 2 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 4 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

August 5 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

