Kevin Hart And HartBeat Productions Announce Usher And Dave Chappelle As Headliners During Fourth Annual Hartbeat Weekend, Sept. 1 – 3 At The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas

HartBeat Weekend returns to Las Vegas with an explosive concert by multi-Grammy award winning superstar Usher, a comedy show headlined by comedy rock star Kevin Hart and a set by comedy legend Dave Chapelle. The weekend benefits Kevin Hart Charities and BrittiCares International

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2017 — Kevin Hart and HartBeat Productions announce the return of HartBeat Weekend at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with headliners Dave Chappelle and Usher. The fourth annual weekend event will span Sept. 1 – 3, 2017 and feature the best in music and comedy.

International superstar Usher kicks off Friday night with an explosive concert at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan followed by Kevin Hart & Friends comedy set on Saturday night. Sunday will feature a can’t-miss show as Kevin Hart brings legend Dave Chappelle to the HartBeat stage, creating what is sure to be one of the most iconic nights in comedy history.

“I can’t wait for HartBeat Weekend 2017. Every year gets better and better,” remarked Hart.

A portion of the weekend’s proceeds will support Kevin Hart Charities benefiting BrittiCares International. BrittiCares is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to finding new and better ways to improve the quality of life for children who have been diagnosed with cancer. Hart has worked with the BrittiCares organization over the years including designing custom dream-like bedrooms specific to each child’s wish.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Kevin Hart and HartBeat Weekend again, it has meant so much to us, the children and families that have been helped over the years,” stated Shirelle Henderson, Founder of BrittiCares International.

THE HARTBEAT WEEKEND FULL LINEUP:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

HartBeat Weekend Concert with Usher Hosted by Kevin Hart

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Show at 9 p.m.; Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets: GA prices starting at $49

Eight-time Grammy-Award winner Usher joins the wildly popular weekend with a concert at The Chelsea. Usher has been ranked by the Recording Industry Association of America as one of the best-selling artists in American music history, having sold over 65 million albums worldwide. He has won numerous awards including eight Grammy Awards and was named the #1 Hot 100 artist of the 2000s decade. Billboard named him the second most successful artist of the 2000s decade, with his career-propelling 2004 album “Confessions” being ranked as the top solo album of the 2000s decade. Usher has attained nine Hot 100 #1 hits (all as a lead artist) and 18 Hot 100 top-10 singles. 2016 proved to be a big year for Usher not only in Music but also in Film and his philanthropic endeavors. Musically, Usher released his much anticipated 8th studio album entitled “Hard II Love” which has already spawned his 15th number one single with the song “No Limit.”

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

HartBeat Weekend Kevin Hart & Friends Comedy Show

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Show 1 at 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6 p.m.

Show 2 at 10:30 p.m.; Doors open at 9:30 p.m.

GA and reserved prices starting at $49

Guests must be 18+ to attend

Hosted by Hart, HartBeat Weekend features comedic, stand-up performances of Kevin Hart & Friends inside The Chelsea. The evening will showcase stand-up acts by Hart’s uproarious comedian comrades.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

HartBeat Weekend Presents Dave Chappelle Live

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Show 9 p.m.; Doors open at 7 p.m.

GA and reserved prices starting at $69

Dave Chappelle is a comedian, actor, and producer who’s brash, clever, in-your-face brand of humor has made him one of the most respected entertainers of his generation. The panoramic monologue he delivered during his debut on Saturday Night Live was the highest rated SNL in three years. In March 2017, Chappelle returned to television via streaming giant Netflix with two highly-anticipated specials, The Art of Spin, and Deep in the Heart of Texas, filmed in Los Angeles, CA and Austin, TX respectively. Esquire Magazine has called him “the comic genius of America,” and he was featured on the cover of GQ Magazine’s Man of the Year issue in 2015. In April 2017, he graced the cover of The New York Times’ T-Magazine.

For more information, please visit: www.hartbeatweekend.com

To apply for Press Credentials, please visit: http://hartbeatweekend.com/2017/press/

Tickets for HartBeat Weekend events are available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com. Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800.745.3000.

