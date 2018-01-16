KIDZ BOP And Live Nation Announce All-New “KIDZ BOP Live 2018” North American Tour

#1 Kids' Music Brand Brings New Show to 30+ Cities
Tickets for Spring & Summer Amphitheater Dates On Sale to Public Starting Friday, January 19
KIDZ BOP 37 - Latest Album From The KIDZ BOP Kids - Also Releases January 19

KIDZ Bop Live 2018 (Live Nation Entertainment)
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2018 — Following the success of last year’s “Best Time Ever” tour, which sold out multiple shows across the country, The KIDZ BOP Kids are hitting the road again in 2018!  KIDZ BOP, the #1 kids’ music brand, and Live Nation have announced the launch of the all-new North American Tour, “KIDZ BOP Live 2018.” The tour announcement coincides with the release of KIDZ BOP 37, the latest album in the best-selling music series.  The summer leg of the all-new tour kicks off in Toronto on June 1 and will hit more than 30 cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Boston.  Tickets for spring & summer dates of the “KIDZ BOP Live 2018” tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 19 at LiveNation.com.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the “KIDZ BOP Live 2018″ Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets, which are available beginning Tuesday, January 16 at 10:00 am local time until Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers and Spotify listeners.  Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids will also be available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.

“KIDZ BOP Live 2018” is the ultimate family concert experience, “sung by kids for kids.”  The KIDZ BOP Kids – Billboard Magazine’s #1 Kids’ Artist for eight consecutive years (2010 – 2017) – will headline the new show, performing some of today’s biggest hit songs. Just in time for the new tour, three new talented young performers – Olivia (11), Shane (13), and Indigo (11) – are joining the existing group of KIDZ BOP Kids: Ahnya (13), Cooper (14), Freddy (13), Isaiah (11) and Julianna (13). Four KIDZ BOP Kids will take the stage for each performance, which will include innovative stage design, special effects, fan interaction, and even a parent lip-sync battle to 90’s hits.

This year, KIDZ BOP has partnered with award-winning SRae Productions, who’ve produced tours for many of the world’s top artists, including Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd, Rascal Flatts and Pentatonix, to help create the biggest and best KIDZ BOP live show yet.

Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP, said, “We’ve teamed up with the biggest names in the industry to create a memorable show for first-time concert goers in the audience. SRae Productions and Live Nation are responsible for A-List tours, and KIDZ BOP is no exception. ‘KIDZ BOP Live 2018’ is a true concert experience, just for kids.”

“KIDZ BOP Live 2018” Tour Dates
Initial Spring and Summer Tour Dates
Additional Fall Dates to Be Announced Shortly

TOUR DATE

CITY

STATE

VENUE

Fri/Jun-01

Toronto

ON
(Canada)

Budweiser Stage

Sat/Jun-02

Syracuse

NY

Lakeview Amphitheater

Sun/Jun-03

Bangor

ME

Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Sat/Jun-09

Langhorne

PA

Sesame Place

Sun/Jun-10

Langhorne

PA

Sesame Place

Fri/Jun-15

Saratoga Springs

NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat/Jun-16

Wallingford

CT

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun/Jun-17

Boston

MA

Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Fri/Jun-22

Cleveland

OH

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sat/Jun-23

Indianapolis

IN

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Sun/Jun-24

Cincinnati

OH

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Fri/Jun-29

Hershey

PA

Giant Center

Sat/Jun-30

Rochester Hills

MI

Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sun/Jul-01

Chicago

IL

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Fri/Jul-13

Los Angeles

CA

Greek Theatre

Sat/Jul-14

Concord

CA

Concord Pavilion

Sun/Jul-15

Anaheim

CA

The Theatre at Honda Center

Fri/Jul-20

Kansas City

MO

Starlight Theatre

Sat/Jul-21

Oklahoma City

OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Sun/Jul-22

Rogers

AR

Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

Fri/Jul-27

Charlotte

NC

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat/Jul-28

Alpharetta

GA

Verizon Amphitheatre

Sun/Jul-29

Simpsonville

SC

Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Fri/Aug-03

Raleigh

NC

Red Hat Amphitheater

Sat/Aug-04

Virginia Beach

VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri/Aug-10

Baltimore

MD

Pier Six Pavilion

Sat/Aug-11

Atlantic City

NJ

Boardwalk Hall

Sun/Aug-12

Wantagh

NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri/Aug-17

Huber Heights

OH

Rose Music Center

Sat/Aug-18

Darien Center

NY

Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun/Aug-19

Holmdel

NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri/Aug-24

Providence

RI

Bold Point Park

Sat/Aug-25

Vienna

VA

Wolf Trap

Sun/Aug-26

Gilford

NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit kidzbop.com/tours or LiveNation.com

About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the US, KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today’s biggest hits “sung by kids for kids.” KIDZ BOP has sold over 18 million albums and generated over 1 Billion streams, since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit kidzbop.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of four market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Artist Nation Management and Live Nation Media/Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

