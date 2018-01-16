KIDZ BOP And Live Nation Announce All-New “KIDZ BOP Live 2018” North American Tour

#1 Kids' Music Brand Brings New Show to 30+ Cities Tickets for Spring & Summer Amphitheater Dates On Sale to Public Starting Friday, January 19 KIDZ BOP 37 - Latest Album From The KIDZ BOP Kids - Also Releases January 19

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2018 — Following the success of last year’s “Best Time Ever” tour, which sold out multiple shows across the country, The KIDZ BOP Kids are hitting the road again in 2018! KIDZ BOP, the #1 kids’ music brand, and Live Nation have announced the launch of the all-new North American Tour, “KIDZ BOP Live 2018.” The tour announcement coincides with the release of KIDZ BOP 37, the latest album in the best-selling music series. The summer leg of the all-new tour kicks off in Toronto on June 1 and will hit more than 30 cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Tickets for spring & summer dates of the “KIDZ BOP Live 2018” tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 19 at LiveNation.com.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the “KIDZ BOP Live 2018″ Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets, which are available beginning Tuesday, January 16 at 10:00 am local time until Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers and Spotify listeners. Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids will also be available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.

“KIDZ BOP Live 2018” is the ultimate family concert experience, “sung by kids for kids.” The KIDZ BOP Kids – Billboard Magazine’s #1 Kids’ Artist for eight consecutive years (2010 – 2017) – will headline the new show, performing some of today’s biggest hit songs. Just in time for the new tour, three new talented young performers – Olivia (11), Shane (13), and Indigo (11) – are joining the existing group of KIDZ BOP Kids: Ahnya (13), Cooper (14), Freddy (13), Isaiah (11) and Julianna (13). Four KIDZ BOP Kids will take the stage for each performance, which will include innovative stage design, special effects, fan interaction, and even a parent lip-sync battle to 90’s hits.

This year, KIDZ BOP has partnered with award-winning SRae Productions, who’ve produced tours for many of the world’s top artists, including Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd, Rascal Flatts and Pentatonix, to help create the biggest and best KIDZ BOP live show yet.

Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP, said, “We’ve teamed up with the biggest names in the industry to create a memorable show for first-time concert goers in the audience. SRae Productions and Live Nation are responsible for A-List tours, and KIDZ BOP is no exception. ‘KIDZ BOP Live 2018’ is a true concert experience, just for kids.”

“KIDZ BOP Live 2018” Tour Dates

Initial Spring and Summer Tour Dates

Additional Fall Dates to Be Announced Shortly TOUR DATE CITY STATE VENUE Fri/Jun-01 Toronto ON

(Canada) Budweiser Stage Sat/Jun-02 Syracuse NY Lakeview Amphitheater Sun/Jun-03 Bangor ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion Sat/Jun-09 Langhorne PA Sesame Place Sun/Jun-10 Langhorne PA Sesame Place Fri/Jun-15 Saratoga Springs NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Sat/Jun-16 Wallingford CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre Sun/Jun-17 Boston MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Fri/Jun-22 Cleveland OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Sat/Jun-23 Indianapolis IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Sun/Jun-24 Cincinnati OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center Fri/Jun-29 Hershey PA Giant Center Sat/Jun-30 Rochester Hills MI Meadow Brook Amphitheater Sun/Jul-01 Chicago IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Fri/Jul-13 Los Angeles CA Greek Theatre Sat/Jul-14 Concord CA Concord Pavilion Sun/Jul-15 Anaheim CA The Theatre at Honda Center Fri/Jul-20 Kansas City MO Starlight Theatre Sat/Jul-21 Oklahoma City OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Sun/Jul-22 Rogers AR Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion Fri/Jul-27 Charlotte NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Sat/Jul-28 Alpharetta GA Verizon Amphitheatre Sun/Jul-29 Simpsonville SC Heritage Park Amphitheatre Fri/Aug-03 Raleigh NC Red Hat Amphitheater Sat/Aug-04 Virginia Beach VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Fri/Aug-10 Baltimore MD Pier Six Pavilion Sat/Aug-11 Atlantic City NJ Boardwalk Hall Sun/Aug-12 Wantagh NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Fri/Aug-17 Huber Heights OH Rose Music Center Sat/Aug-18 Darien Center NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Sun/Aug-19 Holmdel NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Fri/Aug-24 Providence RI Bold Point Park Sat/Aug-25 Vienna VA Wolf Trap Sun/Aug-26 Gilford NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit kidzbop.com/tours or LiveNation.com

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the US, KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today’s biggest hits “sung by kids for kids.” KIDZ BOP has sold over 18 million albums and generated over 1 Billion streams, since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit kidzbop.com.