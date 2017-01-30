Exclusive First Peek at Lady Gaga Preparing for Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LI

Pepsi is back to continue the excitement for Super Bowl LI with the second installment of behind-the-scenes footage with pop icon Lady Gaga as she preps for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show (February 5).

In the clip provided by Pepsi, Lady Gaga and the NFL, fans can see the amount of hard work, commitment and dedication that the superstar puts into rehearsing for the 12 and a half minute show. Stay tuned for more exciting behind-the-scenes footage that shows the work behind making this year’s Pepsi Zero Super Bowl Halftime Show an unforgettable one.

Giving fans the ultimate opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl experience, Pepsi, Lady Gaga and the NFL launched the “Guest of Honor” program, offering fans a chance stand stage-side at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show. Fans were able to visit http://pepsihalftime.com to enter for a chance to join Lady Gaga on the field watching her perform at one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year.