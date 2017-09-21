Late Night Host James Corden to Show off His Skills in FIFA 18 on Xbox Live Sessions, September 24

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2017 — Xbox is thrilled to announce James Corden, comedian and host of the Late Late Show with James Corden, as the next guest to join Xbox Live Sessions. James Corden, and his witty sense of humor, will be sure to entertain viewers as he plays the all-new FIFA 18 on the interactive livestream hosted on the Mixer Xbox Channel on September 24th at 12:00 p.m. PDT.

Corden is the third guest to join Xbox Live Sessions, following exciting livestreams by DJ Khaled and Marlon Wayans. Corden, a European football aficionado himself, will play FIFA 18, and thanks to EA Access, give fans a sneak-peek of the game before its release to the public on September 29th. Fans will have the chance to ask him questions throughout the livestream as well as win codes for FIFA 18 and EA Access.









“I’m a massive football fan, so being able to play the all-new FIFA 18 on Xbox One S before the launch thanks to Xbox and EA Access is unreal,” said James Corden .

“Xbox One is the only console with EA Access, which allows fans to play FIFA 18 first starting today and what better way to celebrate that than with James Corden who will undoubtedly entertain fans globally during his Xbox Live Session.” said Aaron Greenberg, GM of Games Marketing at Xbox.

James Corden will also be joined during the Xbox Live Session by special guest host Graeme Boyd, Xbox Live’s Aceybongos.

Fans should continue to be on the lookout for other Xbox Live Session announcements with some of the most iconic athletes, actors and musical talent joining soon.