Legacy Recordings Set to Release Deluxe Digital Version of Clive Davis – The Soundtrack of Our Lives–an Apple Music Exclusive–on Wednesday, September 27

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2017 — Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release an exclusive digital deluxe (streaming and download) edition of Clive Davis – The Soundtrack of Our Lives on Wednesday, September 27 on Apple Music. Pre-order the soundtrack here.









The standard 20-track digital version of Clive Davis – The Soundtrack of Our Lives will be available on Friday, September 29.

The audio companion to the highly-acclaimed documentary chronicling the life and career of the legendary Clive Davis, The Soundtrack of Our Lives follows the incredible journey of the musical visionary whose ears and instincts helped him discover and develop a roster of phenomenal artists who’ve defined popular music and culture for more than half a century.

In 1967, Clive Davis became president of Columbia Records, signing folk-rock avatar Donovan to Epic early on in his career. Davis went on to play a key role in the careers of Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Santana, Aretha Franklin, Aerosmith, Earth, Wind & Fire, Simon & Garfunkel, Janis Joplin, Chicago, Barry Manilow, the Kinks, Patti Smith, Dionne Warwick, Rod Stewart, Blood Sweat & Tears, the Grateful Dead, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson among others. He was the founder and president of Arista Records from 1975 through 2000 before heading RCA Music Group. He’s currently chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment. Clive Davis has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is the recipient of the Recording Academy’s lifetime achievement award.

“Clive Davis – The Soundtrack of Our Lives”–based on Davis’ 2013 autobiography and directed by Chris Perkel–opened the prestigious 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in April. Apple Music acquired the film rights earlier this year and the documentary will stream exclusively on the platform on Oct. 3rd. Watch the film trailer here.

Clive Davis – The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Various Artists

(Full Version for Apple Music)

1. Big Brother & The Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin – Piece of My Heart

2. Simon & Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water

3. Chicago– 25 Or 6 To 4

4. Blood Sweat & Tears – Spinning Wheel

5. Bruce Springsteen -Blinded By The Light

6. Billy Joel – Piano Man

7. Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes featuring Teddy Pendergrass – If You Don’t Know Me By Now

8. Barry Manilow – Mandy

9. Eric Carmen – All By Myself

10. Melissa Manchester – Don’t Cry Out Loud

11. Earth, Wind & Fire – September

12. Patti Smith – Because The Night

13. The Kinks – Come Dancing

14. The Alan Parsons Project – Eye In The Sky

15. Whitney Houston – The Greatest Love Of All

16. Aretha Franklin – Freeway of Love

17. Dionne & Friends featuring Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder – That’s What Friends Are For

18. Carly Simon – Coming Around Again

19. Kenny G – Songbird

20. Taylor Dayne – Tell It To My Heart

21. Grateful Dead – Touch of Grey

22. Alan Jackson – Don’t Rock the Jukebox

23. Brooks & Dunn – Boot Scootin’ Boogie

24. Ace of Base – The Sign

25. Annie Lennox – Why

26. Santana featuring Rob Thomas – Smooth

27. Kelly Clarkson – Since U Been Gone

28. Alicia Keys – Fallin’

29. Luther Vandross – Dance with My Father

30. Rod Stewart – The Way You Look Tonight

BONUS TRACKS

31. Clive Davis – Clive Davis recites lyrics to Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Blinded by The Light’ (Audio from Columbia Records promo video 1973)

32. Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) (Original Merrill and Rubicam Demo / Single Version Excerpts)

33. Whitney Houston & Natalie Cole – This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) (Duet performance from Clive Davis’ 2000 Grammy Party)

34. Aretha Franklin – ‘I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) (Live performance from 2000 Arista 25th Anniversary Party)