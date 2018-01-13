Leslie Odom, Jr. To Sing “America The Beautiful” At Super Bowl LII On NBC

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2018 — Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer LESLIE ODOM, JR. will sing “America The Beautiful” as part of Super Bowl LII pregame festivities at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, February 4, the NFL and NBC announced today. The performance will be televised live on NBC prior to kickoff.

The Super Bowl is annually the most-watched television program. The appearance will be the first time Odom, Jr. an original cast member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “Hamilton: An American Musical,” will perform on the Super Bowl stage.





Odom, Jr. joins VICKI CARR (Super Bowl XI), RAY CHARLES (Super Bowl XXXV), MARY J. BLIGE & MARC ANTHONY (Super Bowl XXXVI), ALICIA KEYS (Super Bowl XXXIX), FAITH HILL (Super Bowl XLIII), QUEEN LATIFAH (Super Bowl XLIV & XLVIII), LEA MICHELE (Super Bowl XLVI) in singing “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl. In 2013, JENNIFER HUDSON, along with 26 children from the Newtown, CT community, sang the song in advance of Super Bowl XLVII.

The NFL previously announced that P!NK will perform the National Anthem, ALEXANDRIA WAILES will sign the National Anthem and “America The Beautiful” and JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. The pregame and halftime shows are an NFL NETWORK PRODUCTION and will be executive produced by RICKY KIRSHNER.