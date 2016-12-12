Lionel Richie And Very Special Guest Mariah Carey Announce One Of The Most Anticipated Events Of 2017 With The ALL THE HITS TOUR

- Two of Music's Biggest Selling Artists of All Time Will Kick Off Their Tour On Wednesday, March 15 in Baltimore, MD - - Tickets on Sale Saturday, December 17 at LiveNation.com -

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2016 — Multi-platinum-selling artists, multiple Grammy Award®-winners and music icons, Lionel Richie and very special guest Mariah Carey announced today they will tour together for the first time ever on the ALL THE HITS TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the 35-show date tour will start on Wednesday, March 15 in Baltimore, MD at Royal Farms Arena and visit cities across North America including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, New Orleans and more. Tickets go on sale Saturday, December 17 at www.livenation.com .

AT&T brings you to the front of the line for the ALL THE HITS TOUR. AT&T priority presale ticket access begins Tuesday, December 13 at 10:00 am local time through AT&T THANKS program. For complete presale details visit www.att.com/frontoftheline .

Citi is the official credit card sponsor of the ALL THE HITS TOUR. Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning on Thursday, December 15 at 10:00 am local time. For complete pre-sale details visit: www.citiprivatepass.com .

LIONEL RICHIE AND VERY SPECIAL GUEST MARIAH CAREY – ALL THE HITS TOUR *all dates, venues and cities below subject to change. Wednesday, March 15, 2017 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Friday, March 17, 2017 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Saturday, March 18, 2017 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Tuesday, March 21, 2017 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Friday, March 24, 2017 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Saturday, March 25, 2017 Chicago, IL United Center Tuesday, March 28, 2017 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Thursday, March 30, 2017 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Saturday, April 01, 2017 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (on sale Dec 22) Wednesday, April 05, 2017 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Friday, April 07, 2017 Boston, MA TD Garden Saturday, April 08, 2017 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum Tuesday, April 11, 2017 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills Friday, April 14, 2017 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Sunday, April 16, 2017 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Tuesday, April 18, 2017 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center Friday, April 21, 2017 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Sunday, April 23, 2017 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Tuesday, April 25, 2017 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Thursday, April 27, 2017 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Friday, April 28, 2017 Seattle, WA Key Arena Sunday, April 30, 2017 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Tuesday, May 02, 2017 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Friday, May 05, 2017 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Saturday, May 06, 2017 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Monday, May 08, 2017 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Wednesday, May 10, 2017 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Saturday, May 13, 2017 Houston, TX Toyota Center Monday, May 15, 2017 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Thursday, May 18, 2017 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Saturday, May 20, 2017 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Sunday, May 21, 2017 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Wednesday, May 24, 2017 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Friday, May 26, 2017 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Saturday, May 27, 2017 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

About Lionel Richie

International superstar, Lionel Richie, has a discography of albums and singles that are second to none. His music is part of the fabric of pop music; in fact, Lionel Richie is one of only two songwriters in history to achieve the honor of having #1 records for nine consecutive years. With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, four Grammy awards and the distinction of MusiCares person of the year in 2016, the Tuskegee, Alabama native is a true music icon.

Lionel Richie is known for his mega-hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Night Long (All Night),” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck On You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and one of most important pop songs in history, “We Are The World,” written with Michael Jackson for USA for Africa. His song catalog also includes his early work with The Commodores, where he developed a groundbreaking style that defied genre categories, penning smashes such as “Three Times A Lady,” “Still,” and “Easy.”

Lionel launched his Las Vegas headlining residency show, “Lionel Richie – All the Hits,” at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in April 2016. In an unforgettable evening featuring his brightest and best anthems which have defined the music icon’s unparalleled career, Lionel takes fans on a spectacular musical journey, performing a variety of his seminal hits.

With his most recent All the Hits, All Night Long Tour, Lionel sold out arenas worldwide with a setlist of his brightest and best anthems. In recent years Lionel also headlined Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Glastonbury, drawing the festival’s biggest crowd ever with over 200,000 attendees.

Always giving back, his charity work extends from Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center to UNICEF and The Art of Elysium.

About Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is a music icon, a soul legend, a pop phenomenon, a breathtaking live artist and planet Earth’s best-selling female artist of all time. She has sold over 220 million records and 17 of her 18 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles have been self-penned, including ‘Fantasy’, ‘Always Be My Baby’, ‘Hero’, ‘Touch My Body’, ‘One Sweet Day’, and ‘We Belong Together’, more than any other solo artist.

With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Mariah has defined the modern pop artist. As a singer/songwriter/producer, amongst her countless awards, she has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, 21 American Music Awards, Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” Award, the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist Of The Millennium,” and BMI’s “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting.

She has topped the charts globally and has played to packed audiences in stadiums and arenas around the world. Her combination of stellar talents has inspired her dedicated fans in almost every country and set new standards for excellence in the music industry.

Mariah Carey’s ongoing impact transcends the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. Her docuseries “Mariah’s World” will premiere internationally this fall on E! and takes a look behind the scenes in her busy life. She has made substantial marks in film with critically acclaimed roles in Precious (2009), Lee Daniel’s The Butler (2013) and last year Mariah made her directorial debut in A Christmas Melody, a special festive feature for Hallmark, in which she also starred. A Congressional Award recipient, Mariah has generously donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children’s charities, both domestic and international, Mariah founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development.