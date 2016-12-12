Lionsgate Receives 17 Golden Globe® Nominations, Including Three Best Picture Nominations

La La Land Leads All Films with 7 Nominations, Including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Hacksaw Ridge and Hell or High Water with Partner CBS Films Also Earn Best Motion Picture – Drama Nods Studio's Critically-Acclaimed Television Series Graves Also Earns Golden Globe® Recognition Starz Earns 3 Nominations for Outlander, The Girlfriend Experience and The Dresser

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2016 — Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), a premier next generation global content leader, earned 17 Golden Globe® nominations, spanning its feature film and television businesses this morning, led by an industry-best seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, for Damien Chazelle’s critically-acclaimed La La Land.

Lionsgate’s Hacksaw Ridge received three nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, while the studio also garnered three nods with partner CBS Films for Hell or High Water, including Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Lionsgate’s television division scored a nomination for its hit series Graves on Epix for Nick Nolte as Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Additionally, Starz earned three nominations, including Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for The Dresser, along with acting nods for its hit series Outlander and The Girlfriend Experience.

“We are incredibly proud of our immensely talented creative family and thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing them with 17 Golden Globe nominations,” said Lionsgate Chief Executive Officer Jon Feltheimer. “Our achievements this morning are a testament to the hard work, creativity and passion of our Motion Picture and Television Group teams and the television creative team at Starz as well. The breadth and diversity of our nominations reflects the strength of our brand and the depth of our content pipelines.”

Lionsgate also noted that sister company Roadside Attractions’ Manchester by the Sea, a partnership with Amazon Studios, earned five Golden Globe® nominations not included in the total above.

Following is a complete list of Lionsgate’s Golden Globe® nominations:

La La Land

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy—Emma Stone

Best Director – Motion Picture—Damien Chazelle

Best Original Song – Motion Picture—”City of Stars” Music by Justin Hurwitz & Lyrics by Benj asek & Justin Paul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy—Ryan Gosling

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture—Damien Chazelle

Best Original Score – Motion Picture—Justin Hurwitz

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Damien Chazelle, La La Land tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams. Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land was produced by Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Gary Gilbert and Marc Platt. Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment presents, a Marc Platt production, an Imposter Pictures / Gilbert Films production.

Hacksaw Ridge

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Director – Motion Picture—Mel Gibson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama—Andrew Garfield

Hacksaw Ridge is the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss [Andrew Garfield] who, in Okinawa during the bloodiest battle of WWII, saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. He was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front lines without a weapon, as he believed that while the war was justified, killing was nevertheless wrong. As an army medic, he single-handedly evacuated the wounded from behind enemy lines, braved fire while tending to soldiers and was wounded by a grenade and hit by snipers. Doss was the first conscientious objector awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. Directed by Mel Gibson from a screenplay by Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight, Hacksaw Ridge is produced by David Permut, Bill Mechanic, Brian Oliver, William D. Johnson, Bruce Davey, Paul Currie, and Terry Benedict. Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment and Cross Creek Pictures present, in association with Demarest Media and Argent Pictures, produced in association with IM Global and AIM Film Productions, and in association with Vendian Entertainment and Kylin Pictures, a Pandemonium Films / Permut Presentations production.

Hell or High Water

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture—Jeff Bridges

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture—Taylor Sheridan

Hell Or High Water is a modern action drama set in West Texas where the distinction between honest men and outlaws has blurred beyond recognition. Featuring a cast that includes Academy Award®-winner Jeff Bridges (Crazy Heart, True Grit), Chris Pine (Star Trek, Into The Woods), Ben Foster (3:10 To Yuma, The Messenger) and Gil Birmingham (The Lone Ranger, Twilight), Hell Or High Water is directed by David Mackenzie (Young Adam, Starred Up) and written by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario), produced by Sidney Kimmel, Peter Berg, Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn and executive produced by Gigi Pritzker, Bill Lischak, Michael Nathanson, Rachel Shane, John Penotti and Bruce Toll. Hell Or High Water is a production of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, OddLot Entertainment & Film 44.



Graves

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy—Nick Nolte

From EPIX and Lionsgate, the half-hour, critically acclaimed, original comedy Graves follows former two-term Republican President Richard Graves (Nick Nolte) as he embarks on a Don Quixote-like quest to right the wrongs of his administration and reclaim his legacy 25 years after leaving the White House. His enlightenment takes place as his wife Margaret (Sela Ward), decides to pursue her own political ambitions. The series also stars Skylar Astin as over-eager assistant to President Graves, Isaiah Miller; Heléne Yorke as first daughter Olivia who moves back home when her life spirals out of control; Chris Lowell as Jeremy, the underachieving first son who returns home from war in Afghanistan; and Callie Hernandez as Samantha, the free-spirited waitress who becomes the President’s muse. Graves was created by Joshua Michael Stern who also serves as showrunner and Greg Shapiro is the executive producer. Executive Producers on the first season include Keith Eisner and Eric Weinberg, with David Iserson as Supervising Producer and Bill Hill, Lisa Parsons and Abby Genwanter as producers. The series was filmed in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

STARZ

Outlander

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama—Caitriona Balfe

Outlander, currently in production on its third season which will return to STARZ in 2017, is adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books and executive produced by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation). The series spans the genres of romance, science fiction, history and adventure as it follows Claire Randall, a married WWII combat nurse who mistakenly falls back in time to 1743. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The Girlfriend Experience

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television—Riley Keough

The Girlfriend Experience, which was recently greenlit for a second installment, is a 13-episode anthology series from Steven Soderbergh, written and directed by filmmakers Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz, and executive produced by Philip Fleischman, Gary Marcus, and Jeff Cuban. The series made its world premiere debut at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, and follows Christine Reade, a second year student at Chicago-Burnham Law School and a new intern at the prestigious firm of Kirkland & Allen. Working hard to establish herself at the firm, her focus quickly shifts when a classmate introduces her to the world of transactional relationships.

The Dresser

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The STARZ Original series The Dresser is an adaptation of Ronald Harwood’s play, which brings Anthony Hopkins and Ian McKellen together on film for the first time. The Dresser tells the story of one fateful night, backstage in a small regional theatre during World War II as a troupe of touring actors stages a production of Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” The Dresser is a Playground and Sonia Friedman Production for BBC and Starz in association with Altus Media and Prescience. Colin Callender and Sonia Friedman are executive producers. Polly Hill, Controller of BBC Drama Commissioning, is executive producer for BBC and Paul Brett and Tim Smith are executive producers for Prescience. The producer is Suzan Harrison. The production was filmed in London.

