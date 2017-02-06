Following Explosive Super Bowl Performance Live Nation Announces Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour

Kicking off In North America on August 1st and Europe on Sept. 22nd Rock In Rio Festival appearance confirmed for September 15th Tickets on sale starting Feb. 10th 

By Candy Freeman -
Lady Gaga will be traveling the globe with the ‎Joanne World Tour.
Lady Gaga will be traveling the globe with the ‎Joanne World Tour.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2017 — Lady Gaga will be traveling the globe with the ‎Joanne World Tour starting on August 1st in Vancouver, BC and September 22nd in Barcelona with a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December this year.

Grammy and Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominated Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 61 million likes on Facebook, over 65.1 million followers on Twitter and over 21.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album “Joanne” was recently released and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive #1 album – the first female to do so in the 2010s.

Tickets for Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour are on sale Friday, February 10th in Barcelona, Paris, Zurich, Hamburg, Berlin and Koln. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 13th for the first leg of the North American performances as well as the balance of the European dates. Tickets for the second leg of the North American Tour will go on sale on Monday, February 20th. All arena performances in North America & Europe will feature general admission on the floor, the 4 North America stadium shows have reserved seating on the floor with reserved seating in all venues in the stands. There will be a ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction for all first day sales.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, beginning Wednesday, February 8th at 9am through Sunday, February 12 at 5pm for all performances going on sale on Monday, February 13th. For concerts going on sale the following Monday, February 20th Citi cardmembers may access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, February 15 at 9am through Sunday, February 19th at 5pm (all times local). For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com. There is an 8 ticket limit per transaction.

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of four market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Artist Nation Management and Live Nation Media/Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

LADY GAGA JOANNE WORLD TOUR ITINERARY

Date:

City:

Venue:

On sale:

1-Aug-17

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

Mon. Feb. 13

3-Aug-17

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

Mon. Feb. 13

5-Aug-17

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

Mon. Feb. 13

8-Aug-17

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Mon. Feb. 13

11-Aug-17

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

Mon. Feb. 13

13-Aug-17

San Francisco, CA

AT&T Park (Stadium)

Mon. Feb. 13

15-Aug-17

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Mon. Feb. 13

19-Aug-17

Omaha, NB

CenturyLink Center

Mon. Feb. 13

21-Aug-17

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Mon. Feb. 13

23-Aug-17

Cleveland, OH

Quicken Loans Arena

Mon. Feb. 13

25-Aug-17

Chicago, IL

Wrigley Field (Stadium)

Mon. Feb. 13

28-Aug-17

New York City, NY

Citi Field (Stadium)

Mon. Feb. 13

1-Sep-17

Boston, MA

Fenway Park (Stadium)

Mon. Feb. 13

4-Sep-17

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

Mon. Feb. 13

6-Sep-17

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Mon. Feb. 13

10-Sep-17

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Mon. Feb. 13

15-Sep-17

Rio De Janeiro, BR

Rock In Rio Festival

Thu. Apr. 6

22-Sep-17

Barcelona, ES

Palau Sant Jordi

Fri. Feb. 10

24-Sep-17

Zurich, CH

Hallenstadion

Fri. Feb. 10

26-Sep-17

Milan, IT

Mediolanum Forum

Fri. Feb. 10

29-Sep-17

Hamburg, DE

Barclaycard Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

1-Oct-17

Antwerp, BE

Sportpaleis

Mon. Feb. 13

3-Oct-17

Amsterdam, NL

Ziggo Dome

Mon. Feb. 13

6-Oct-17

Paris, FR

AccorHotels Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

9-Oct-17

London, UK

O2 Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

15-Oct-17

Birmingham, UK

Barclaycard Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

17-Oct-17

Manchester, UK

Manchester Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

21-Oct-17

Copenhagen, DK

Royal Arena

Mon. Feb. 13

23-Oct-17

Stockholm, SE

Ericsson Globe

Mon. Feb. 13

26-Oct-17

Berlin, DE

Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

28-Oct-17

Koln, DE

Lanxess Arena

Fri. Feb. 10

5-Nov-17

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Mon. Feb. 20

7-Nov-17

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

10-Nov-17

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun

Mon. Feb. 20

13-Nov-17

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

Mon. Feb. 20

15-Nov-17

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Mon. Feb. 20

16-Nov-17

St. Louis, MO

Scottrade Center

Mon. Feb. 20

19-Nov-17

Washington, DC

Verizon Center

Mon. Feb. 20

20-Nov-17

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

28-Nov-17

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

30-Nov-17

Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

1-Dec-17

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

3-Dec-17

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Mon. Feb. 20

5-Dec-17

Austin, TX

Frank Erwin Center

Mon. Feb. 20

8-Dec-17

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Mon. Feb. 20

9-Dec-17

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

12-Dec-17

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Mon. Feb. 20

14-Dec-17

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Mon. Feb. 20

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.ladygaga.com & www.livenation.com

SOURCELive Nation Entertainment
SHARE