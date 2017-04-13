Loretta Lynn to Release New Studio Album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, on Friday, August 18

Wouldn't It Be Great Showcases Songs Penned by the Queen of Country Music Latest Volume of Loretta's Cash Cabin Sessions -- Produced by Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash -- Premieres New Compositions and Revisits Timeless Classics Written (or co-written) by Loretta Lynn

NEW YORK, April 13, 2017 — Legacy Recordings (a division of Sony Music Entertainment) will release Wouldn’t It Be Great , the new studio album from American music icon Loretta Lynn, on Friday, August 18.

One of the most deeply personal albums of her career, Wouldn’t It Be Great is comprised entirely of songs written (or co-written) by Loretta, premiering new compositions nestled alongside select soulful reinterpretations of enduring classics from her catalog.

Like its predecessor, the critically-acclaimed, Grammy-nominated Full Circle (released March 2016), Wouldn’t It Be Great was mainly recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with producers Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash.

An exploration of Loretta’s songwriting, Wouldn’t It Be Great finds her communicating the universality of human experience–love in all its intoxication and heartbreak, the things of the soul and spirit that abide, the transformative power of making music and connecting. Wouldn’t It Be Great debuts new songs–“Ruby’s Stool,” “Ain’t No Time To Go,” “I’m Dying For Someone To Live For”–alongside newly recorded renditions of recent compositions (“God Makes No Mistakes,” from Lynn’s 2004 Grammy-winning Jack White-produced Van Lear Rose ) and immortal classics like “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (the song Loretta says she’s most proud to have written, also the title of her 1976 memoir and subsequent Oscar-winning 1982 film adaptation) and “Don’t Come Home A’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind),” her first of 16 career No. 1 country singles.

A self-taught singer, songwriter and performer, Loretta Lynn is an archetype of American music, a singular artist whose music defined a genre and whose songs continue to inform new generations of musicians.

“I think you try to do better with every record you put out,” Loretta says of Wouldn’t It Be Great . “It’s just everyday living–and everybody wants to know, ‘Well, what is it about your songs that people like?’ I think you’ve got to tell your stories. I just think it hits everybody, you know, the songs.”

Loretta made waves in the world of American music once again with 2016’s Full Circle , her first album in more than a decade. A powerful return-to-form, acclaimed by fans and critics alike, the album debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s country charts (Loretta’s 40th Top 10 country album and her highest-charting album ever on the Billboard 200) and was nominated for Best Country Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Loretta followed Full Circle that same year with White Christmas Blue , an album sending listeners on a seasonal trip to Lynn’s hometown of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky during Christmastime.

2017 is shaping up as a banner year in the life and career of Loretta Lynn, an American music legend who turns 85 on April 14th. The fabled Ryman Auditorium in Nashville has slated two celebratory birthday shows on April 14 and April 15, which are both sold out.

Loretta will revisit the Ryman Auditorium again on August 25th and 26th. Each pair of tickets purchased for these shows will include a copy of the new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great. For more information, please visit www.ryman.com .

As part of its 50th anniversary commemoration, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is mounting a major exhibition–opening August 25, 2017–focused on the life, art and music of Loretta Lynn. “I am so happy the Country Music Hall of Fame has asked me to be one of their main exhibits in 2017…gonna show off my 50 some odd years in country music!,” said Loretta. “They best have a big space…I have a lot of stuff! I’m so proud to share my life, and music with the Hall of Fame. Y’all come see us!” The exhibit is scheduled to run through June 2018.

About Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn has long been established as the undisputed Queen of Country Music, with more than 50 years of recording and touring to her name. A self-taught guitarist and songwriter, Lynn was one of the most distinctive performers in Nashville in the 1960s and 1970s. She shook up Nashville by writing her own songs, many of which tackled boundary-pushing topics drawn from her own life experiences as a wife and mother. “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Fist City” and “Don’t Come Home A’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” are just three of 16 country No. 1 singles.

Lynn is also one of the most awarded musicians of all time. She has been inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female recording artist, including The Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was the first woman to be named the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year in 1972. Lynn received Kennedy Center Honors in 2003 and a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. In 2015, she was named recipient of Billboard’s inaugural Women in Music “Legend” Award. Lynn has won four Grammy Awards (including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010) and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.

Loretta Lynn 2017 Concerts Apr 14 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN Sold Out Apr 15 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN Sold Out Apr 21 Tilles Center Concert Hall Brookville, NY Apr 22 The Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY May 05 Carolina Theatre Durham, NC May 06 Alabama Theater North Myrtle Beach, SC May 12 Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe, PA May 13 Beacon Theatre Richmond, VA May 27 Loretta Lynn Ranch Hurricane Mills, TN Jun 09 Packard Music Hall Warren, OH Jun 10 Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mt. Pleasant, MI Jun 23 The Joint at Hard Rock Tulsa, OK Jun 24 Sugar Creek Casino Hinton, OK Jul 01 Loretta Lynn Ranch Hurricane Mills, TN Jul 07 Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA Jul 08 Washington Pavilion Sioux Falls, SD Jul 22 Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN Aug 25 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN** Aug 26 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN** Sep 02 Loretta Lynn Ranch Hurricane Mills, TN Sep 08 Rialto Square Theatre Joliet, IL Sep 09 Shipshewana Event Center Shipshewana, IN Sep 23 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC Oct 14 Andy Williams Theatre Branson, MO Oct 15 Andy Williams Theatre Branson, MO Oct 27 Tower Theatre Philadelphia, PA Oct 28 Seneca Allegany Casino Salamanca, NY Nov 03 The Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL Nov 04 Broward Center Ft. Lauderdale, FL Nov 18 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center Mount Vernon, KY



** Each pair of tickets purchased for these shows will include a copy of Loretta Lynn’s new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great.

Loretta Lynn – Wouldn’t It Be Great Wouldn’t It Be Great – (Loretta Lynn) Ruby’s Stool – (Loretta Lynn, Shawn Camp) I’m Dying for Someone to Live For – (Loretta Lynn, Shawn Camp) Another Bridge to Burn – (Loretta Lynn, Lola Jean Dillon) Ain’t No Time to Go – (Loretta Lynn, Patsy Lynn Russell) God Makes No Mistakes – (Loretta Lynn) These Ole Blues (Loretta Lynn, Patsy Lynn Russell) My Angel Mother — (Loretta Lynn) Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ – (Loretta Lynn, Peggy Sue Wells) The Big Man – (Loretta Lynn, Shawn Camp) Lulie Vars – (Traditional, arrangement by Loretta Lynn) Darkest Day – (Loretta Lynn) Coal Miner’s Daughter – (Loretta Lynn)



