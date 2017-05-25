Lou Diamond Phillips And Lulu Wilson Star In The All-New Buddy-Comedy From Universal 1440 Entertainment And Imagine Entertainment, “Cop And A Half: New Recruit”

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., May 25, 2017 — Get ready for the action packed family comedy, Cop and a Half: New Recruit, the next installment of the Cop and a Half franchise, on DVD, Digital HD and On Demand on August 1, 2017 from Universal 1440 Entertainment. When an experienced detective is placed undercover at a local middle school, he must learn to work with a confident and intelligent 12-year old, on a high-profile case. The film stars Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba, Courage Under Fire), Lulu Wilson (Deliver Us From Evil, Ouija: The Origin of Evil) and Wallace Shawn (Toy Story, The Princess Bride). While their characters couldn’t be more different, Lou and Lulu’s on-screen chemistry is undeniable. Cop and a Half: New Recruit comes loaded with exclusive bonus features including a behind-the-scenes look into the making of this non-stop hilarious film.

Grizzled veteran detective, Mark Simmons (Phillips) can’t seem to catch the “Badge Bandit” – the city’s serial prankster who’s causing mischief and embarrassing the police. Karina Foley (Wilson) is a spunky 12-year old who dreams of being a cop. She stumbles on Simmons’ stake out where she proves she’s got serious detective skills and tech-savvy smarts. While Simmons wants to ignore Karina, the police captain does the unthinkable and teams them up. While on their mission to stop the “Badge Bandit,” the unlikely duo goes on a hilarious action-filled adventure!

DVD AND DIGITAL HD EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES:

The Making of Cop and a Half: New Recruit – A look at the major themes of the film and how the cast, crew and filmmakers collaborated to create a modern-day take on the classic buddy cop comedy.

– A look at the major themes of the film and how the cast, crew and filmmakers collaborated to create a modern-day take on the classic buddy cop comedy. Lou and Lulu: Partners in Crime Solving – Examine how the relationship at the core of the film was aided by the unique natural chemistry between stars Lou Diamond Phillips and Lulu Wilson .

Website: http://uni.pictures/CopHalfNewRecruit

Trailer: http://uni.pictures/CopHalfNewRecruitTrailer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CopandaHalfMovie/

#CopAndAHalf

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Lou Diamond Phillips, Lulu Wilson, Janet Kidder, Michael Coleman, Giles Panton, Riva Bruck, Wallace Shawn

Directed By: Jon Rosenbaum

Produced By: Dan Angel, Tom Mazza, David Calvert Jones, Sacha McLean, Charles Lyall

Executive Produced By: Jon Rosenbaum, Jennifer Roe Emery

Supervising Producer: Dawn Knight

Director of Photography: Toby Gorman

Edited By: Lisa Robison

Music By: Ryan Shore

U.S. Casting By: Jennifer K.M. Treadwell, CSA, Monica Kelly

Canadian Casting By: Judy JK Lee

Production Designer: Chad Krowchuk

Costume Designer: Ariana Preece

Screenplay By : Adrian Viña, Scott Bindley

Story By: Arne Olsen, Scott Bindley

Based on the Movie: “Cop and a Half” Written by Arne Olsen

Production Companies : Everywhere Studios, 50 Degrees North

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: August 1, 2017

Copyright: 2017 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 63187249 / 63189434 (CDN)

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 1.78:1

Rating: Rated PG for some mild action and rude humor.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Sound: Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

About Universal 1440 Entertainment, LLC:

The Universal 1440 Entertainment banner develops and produces live-action and animated non-theatrical productions directly for distribution in all media worldwide. Since its formation in 2005, the group has assembled an exceptional roster of animated family fare, including the Daytime Emmy®-winning Curious George television series for PBS Kids and Hulu; as well as the latest installment of the beloved The Land Before Time film series, The Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave. The group also has successfully built upon some of Universal’s highly celebrated live-action, comedy and drama franchises, Scorpion King, Death Race, Jarhead, American Pie, Honey and Bring It On. Projects currently readying for release include the latest in the terrifying suspense saga Cult of Chucky, the newest installment of the epic sci-fi adventure hit Tremors and the all-new animated family film Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You.

Universal 1440 Entertainment is a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (www.uphe.com). Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) is a unit of Universal Pictures, a division of Universal Studios. Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.