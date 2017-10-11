Lucasfilm, ILMxLAB and The VOID Announce Tickets Are Now On Sale for Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire Immersive Hyper-Reality Experience

BURBANK, Calif.– Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated hyper-reality experience, Star Wars™: Secrets of the Empire, debuting at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on December 16 and Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on January 5.

Tickets for Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire can be purchased now at www.thevoid.com. ORLANDO | ANAHEIM. Book a Walt Disney World® Vacation For Less.

FIRST OF ITS KIND HYPER-REALITY EXPERIENCE: Total immersion in the Star Wars universe.





Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire will transport guests deep into the beloved Star Wars universe allowing them to walk freely and untethered throughout the multi-sensory experience with friends and family. In groups of four, teams will go undercover as Stormtroopers to capture Imperial intelligence vital to the budding rebellion’s survival.

“We are so excited about this magical collaboration between three boundary-pushing companies in the burgeoning out-of-home VR entertainment sector,” says Curtis Hickman, co-founder and chief creative officer at The VOID. “We can’t wait to share the experience of hyper-reality with everyone.”

Guests can experience the excitement of hyper-reality today with this first look at Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire.

“People have longed for a chance to step into the Star Wars universe and this incredible new hyper-reality experience will allow them to do just that in a totally unique way,” notes Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge, ILMxLAB. “It’s a group experience that evokes the senses in bold new ways.”

Cliff Plumer, CEO of The VOID, will show the Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire trailer at the Disney Accelerator Demo Day 2017. Watch today’s live stream from The Walt Disney Company Studio lot in Burbank, California at ABCNews.com and on the ABC News YouTube page.

About The VOID

By combining physical sets with real-time interactive effects, The VOID allows guests to step beyond reality, engaging all senses in new and unimaginable hyper-realistic worlds. In July 2016, The VOID opened its first public experience at Madame Tussauds New York. In 2017, The VOID expanded with locations at The Rec Room in Toronto, The Beach in Dubai, and at the company’s headquarters in the greater Salt Lake City area. The VOID was also chosen to participate in the acclaimed Disney Accelerator program during the summer of 2017.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thevoid.com and follow @VOIDVR on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About ILMxLAB

Founded in 2015, ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s Immersive Entertainment division, combines compelling storytelling, technological innovation and world-class production to create truly impactful, immersive entertainment experiences. ILMxLAB develops experiences for virtual reality, augmented/mixed reality, real-time cinema, theme park entertainment and narrative-based experiences for future platforms. For more information follow @ILMxLAB on Twitter.

Lucasfilm Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. ILMxLAB, the ILMxLAB logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks in the United States and/or in other countries of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.