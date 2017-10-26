Maroon 5 Announces 2018 Red Pill Blues Tour Kicking Off November 4th

FIRST LEG KICKS OFF IN MAY 2018 WITH TICKETS ON SALE STARTING SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4th AT TICKETMASTER.COM

AMERICAN EXPRESS® PRESALE BEGINS OCTOBER 30th

Maroon 5's Highly Anticipated NEW Studio Album RED PILL BLUES Set to Debut Friday, November 3rd via 222/ Interscope

Band to kick off their "Red Pill Blues" release week with performances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "TODAY" & "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

By Candy Freeman -
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2017 — Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 have announced the first details of their upcoming 2018 world tour produced by Live Nation, which is happening in conjunction with the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, Red Pill Blues.  The first leg of the band’s Red Pill Blues world tour will kick off on May 30, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. Tickets for the multi-city tour are set to go on sale starting next Saturday, November 4th at 10:00am local time on Ticketmaster.com.



American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, October 30th at 12:00pm local time through Friday, November 3rd at 10:00pm local time.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between October 30th and November 10th will be able to redeem (1) physical or digital copy of Maroon 5’s new album “Red Pill Blues” out Friday, November 3rd, 2017. All albums must be redeemed by February 3rd, 2018 at 11:59pm PST.

Maroon 5’s 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues, is set to debut on November 3, 2017 (222/ Interscope). Executive produced by J. Kash and Adam Levine, and featuring special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky and LunchMoney Lewis, the album will include both a 10-track standard edition, as well as deluxe version (fans can pre-order the album HERE). The band is set to kick off the release week for their new album with a series of television appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (11/1), TODAY (11/2) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (11/7).

Maroon 5 recently debuted the album’s irresistible new single, What Lovers Do,” which features Top Dawg Entertainment artist SZA. The song has quickly climbed into the top 10 on both the Top 40 and HOT AC radio charts, as well as clocking 143 million streams on Spotify and nearly a combined 75 million views on YouTube. In addition to their new hit single, the band also just premiered two eagerly awaited unreleased songs from the album, the undeniably catchy “Help Me Out,” which features Julia Michaels making a show-stopping cameo, and the cinematic rhythmic track “Whiskey” ft. A$AP Rocky.

MAROON 5 2018 TOUR DATES:

May 30

Tacoma, WA    

Tacoma Dome

June 1

Oakland, CA    

Oracle Arena

June 2 

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

June 4 

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

June 7 

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 9 

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

June 10

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

June 12

San Antonio, TX           

AT&T Center

June 14

New Orleans, LA           

Smoothie King Center

June 16

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

June 17

Ft. Lauderdale, FL        

BB&T Center

September 7

Salt Lake City, UT         

Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 9    

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

September 11  

Kansas City, MO          

Sprint Center

September 13

St Louis, MO    

ScottTrade Center

September 14

Chicago, IL

United Center

September 16  

Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

September 18

St. Paul, MN    

Xcel  Energy Center

September 20

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 22  

Louisville, KY   

KFC Yum! Center

September 23

Nashville, TN*   

Bridgestone Arena

September 25

Columbus, OH 

Nationwide Arena

September 27

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

September 29

Pittsburgh, PA*            

PPG Paints Arena

September 30  

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

October 2

Washington, DC           

Capital One Arena

October 4

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

October 6

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

October 7

Boston, MA

TD Garden

October 10

Hartford, CT

XL Center

October 12

Philadelphia, PA           

Wells Fargo Center

October 14

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

October 15

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

*On sale at 12:00pm local time

About Maroon 5

Maroon 5 stand out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards and become “the most successful group in the history of the Billboard Hot 100” with 12 Top 10 entries, sold over 20 million albums and 48 million singles worldwide. The band has additionally earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.  Maroon 5 won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane and their double platinum album, It Won’t be Soon Before Long.  In 2010, the band released their third studio album, Hands All Over, which featured the hit singles “Misery” and the anthemic “Moves Like Jagger,” which has become one of the best-selling singles of all time. In 2012, Maroon 5 released Overexposed, which quickly reinforced the group’s status as a powerhouse in popular music with all of the collection’s singles rising to the top of the charts. The band quickly also set a record for the most #1’s (six in total) by a group in the Top 40 chart’s 20-year history. Maroon 5’s most recent studio album, V, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart and featured the hit singles “Maps,” “Animals” and “Sugar,” all of which went #1 on the Top 40 chart.  The music video for the album’s GRAMMY- nominated single “Sugar” has notably logged a record setting 2+ billion views to date.  2017 saw the musicians release two additional chart-topping singles, “Don’t Wanna Know” and “Cold,” as well as close out a massive world tour that touched down in 30-plus countries for 120 concerts in front of more than 2.5 million fans. On this tour, Maroon 5 also became the first American artist to headline two nights at “Rock In Rio” in September 2017.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

