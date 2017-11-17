Marshall Available On Digital December 26, 2017 And Blu-ray™ And DVD January 9, 2018

Chadwick Boseman, Kate Hudson, Josh Gad, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, And James Cromwell Star In The Powerful Civil Rights Drama Based On The Incredible True Story Of The Rise Of Future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2017 — The fate of the defendant lies within the truth in the gripping and illuminating story Marshall, coming to Digital on December 26, 2017 and Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on January 9, 2018, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. A thrilling whodunit, Marshall stars Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Josh Gad (Murder on the Orient Express), Kate Hudson (Almost Famous) and two-time Primetime Emmy award-winner Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) delivering what critics call “Oscar-worthy performances in one of the most important films of the year” (Rachel Smith, FOX). Fifty years after Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the first African American Supreme Court Justice in 1967, this riveting and timely film invites audiences to discover an untold chapter of an inspirational figure who shaped modern American history and serves as a moving reminder of contemporary race relations.





Marshall is based on the incredible true story of future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and one of the landmark cases of his life. It follows the young lawyer (Boseman) to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur (Brown) charged with sexual assault and attempted murder of his white socialite employer (Hudson). Muzzled by a segregationist court, Marshall partners with a courageous young Jewish lawyer (Gad) and together they mount the defense in an environment of racism and anti-Semitism.





Winner of the Chicago International Film Festival Audience Award, Marshall also features outstanding performances from Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Oscar® nominee James Cromwell (The Young Pope), Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.”), and Jussie Smollett (“Empire”). Featured in the film is also the Hollywood Film Award winning original song “Stand Up For Something,” performed by Andra Day and featuring Academy Award and Grammy Award winning musician Common.

Website: http://uni.pictures/marshall

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarshallMovie

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarshallMovie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MarshallMovie/

#MarshallMovie, #StandUpForSomething



FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell

Casting By: Victoria Thomas CSA , Kathleen Chopin CSA

Costume Designer: Ruth E. Carter

Music Supervisor: Mary Ramos

Music By: Marcus Miller

Editor: Tom McArdle ACE

Production Designer : Richard Hoover

Director of Photography: Newton Thomas Sigel ASC

Executive Producers: Lei Luo, Xu Yan, Chris Bongirne, Hunter Ryan, David Ryan, Tom Ortenberg, John Cappetta, Kevin Lamb, Lai Pan, Lili Sun

Produced By: Paula Wagner, p.g.a. , Jonathan Sanger, p.g.a. , Reginald Hudlin, p.g.a.

Written By: Michael Koskoff and Jacob Koskoff

Directed By: Reginald Hudlin





ORIGINAL SONG “STAND UP FOR SOMETHING”

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren and Common

Performance by : Andra Day, Featuring Common

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: January 9, 2018

Copyright: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 55192098

Layers: BD 50

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexuality, violence and some strong language

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: January 9, 2018

Copyright: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 55192099

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexuality, violence and some strong language

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Pictures, a division of Universal Studios. Universal Studios is a part of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.