Marshall Available On Digital December 26, 2017 And Blu-ray™ And DVD January 9, 2018

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2017 — The fate of the defendant lies within the truth in the gripping and illuminating story Marshall, coming to Digital on December 26, 2017 and Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on January 9, 2018, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. A thrilling whodunit, Marshall stars Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Josh Gad (Murder on the Orient Express), Kate Hudson (Almost Famous) and two-time Primetime Emmy award-winner Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) delivering what critics call “Oscar-worthy performances in one of the most important films of the year” (Rachel Smith, FOX). Fifty years after Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the first African American Supreme Court Justice in 1967, this riveting and timely film invites audiences to discover an untold chapter of an inspirational figure who shaped modern American history and serves as a moving reminder of contemporary race relations.
Marshall is based on the incredible true story of future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and one of the landmark cases of his life. It follows the young lawyer (Boseman) to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur (Brown) charged with sexual assault and attempted murder of his white socialite employer (Hudson). Muzzled by a segregationist court, Marshall partners with a courageous young Jewish lawyer (Gad) and together they mount the defense in an environment of racism and anti-Semitism.
Winner of the Chicago International Film Festival Audience Award, Marshall also features outstanding performances from Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Oscar® nominee James Cromwell (The Young Pope), Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.”), and Jussie Smollett (“Empire”). Featured in the film is also the Hollywood Film Award winning original song “Stand Up For Something,” performed by Andra Day and featuring Academy Award and Grammy Award winning musician Common.
Website: http://uni.pictures/marshall
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarshallMovie
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarshallMovie
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MarshallMovie/
#MarshallMovie, #StandUpForSomething
FILMMAKERS:
Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell
Casting By: Victoria Thomas CSA, Kathleen Chopin CSA
Costume Designer: Ruth E. Carter
Music Supervisor: Mary Ramos
Music By: Marcus Miller
Editor: Tom McArdle ACE
Production Designer: Richard Hoover
Director of Photography: Newton Thomas Sigel ASC
Executive Producers: Lei Luo, Xu Yan, Chris Bongirne, Hunter Ryan, David Ryan, Tom Ortenberg, John Cappetta, Kevin Lamb, Lai Pan, Lili Sun
Produced By: Paula Wagner, p.g.a., Jonathan Sanger, p.g.a., Reginald Hudlin, p.g.a.
Written By: Michael Koskoff and Jacob Koskoff
Directed By: Reginald Hudlin
ORIGINAL SONG “STAND UP FOR SOMETHING”
Music by: Diane Warren
Lyrics by: Diane Warren and Common
Performance by: Andra Day, Featuring Common
TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:
Street Date: January 9, 2018
Copyright: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 55192098
Layers: BD 50
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Widescreen
Rating: PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexuality, violence and some strong language
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Latin American Spanish
Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
Run Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes
TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:
Street Date: January 9, 2018
Copyright: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 55192099
Layers: DVD 9
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Anamorphic Widescreen
Rating: PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexuality, violence and some strong language
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Latin American Spanish
Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1
Run Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes
About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Pictures, a division of Universal Studios. Universal Studios is a part of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.