LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2017 —“Who’s the master!?” Thirty-two years after the question was made famous in the 1985 cult classic, “The Last Dragon,” the answer remains the same: It’s actor and martial artist Taimak. The man who achieved global stardom and pop culture immortality with his iconic role as Bruce Leroy announced today the launch of the official Indiegogo campaign in support his long-awaited return to the big screen, “Master.” Co-written by Taimak, the film is a martial arts adventure set in ancient China that tells the story of a reluctant warrior who embarks on an epic journey of vengeance and self-discovery. Perks for backers include a variety of “Master” merchandise, “The Last Dragon” memorabilia, as well as one-of-a-kind experiences; such as a personal training session with Taimak and a private screening of “The Last Dragon“ hosted by the star. Click here to visit “Master’s” official Indiegogo page.

The crowdfunding campaign, which closes on Dec. 8, seeks to raise $75,000 to produce a proof-of-concept trailer for “Master,” which will be filmed on location in Asia, featuring an international cast of actors and martial artists. To promote the project, Taimak is also kicking off a nine-city screening tour of “The Last Dragon” at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas across the U.S., where he will discuss the movie’s legacy and his plans for “Master.” The “Master” campaign is managed by IW Group, a Los Angeles-based marketing agency specializing in cross-cultural content, making their first venture into feature film development.

About “Master”

Inspired by the Shaw Brothers films of the 1970s and the works of Akira Kurosawa and Sergio Leone, “Master” will mark a return to the roots of classic martial arts cinema – no fight doubles, no CGI, and absolutely no “shaky cam.” The film’s story centers around a Persian-African soldier on a quest to avenge the murder of his adopted Chinese family. Hunted by an army of assassins, our hero must battle unknown forces while trying to uncover the truth about his past.

Perks for the Master Indiegogo campaign include:

$20 – "The Last Dragon" 8×10 photo signed by Taimak

$25 – T-shirt or cap featuring the "Master" logo

$35 – Special edition Blu-Ray of "The Last Dragon" signed by Taimak

$40 – Signed copy of Taimak's autobiography, "The Last Dragon"

$400 – Dim sum in Chinatown with Taimak

$500 – Personal training session with Taimak

“The story of ‘Master’ is one I’ve been trying to tell my whole life, as both a martial artist and an actor,” said Taimak. “Like Bruce Lee, I believe martial arts films should be about martial arts – not just the fighting and combat but also the philosophy and spirituality. ‘The Last Dragon’ achieved this balance brilliantly, and I’ve spent many years trying to find a worthy follow-up. Similar to my character in that film, I realized the answer came from within.”

“As life-long ‘Last Dragon’ fans, our team is honored to be working with Taimak to launch such an ambitious project,” said Telly Wong, Chief Content Officer at IW Group. “‘Master’ is a tribute to the golden age of martial arts cinema that also explores new thematic territory for the genre. Its universal themes of honor, redemption and self-determination will allow the film to resonate with audiences around the world.”

“The Last Dragon” U.S. Screening Tour

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas will host a U.S. screening tour of “The Last Dragon“ featuring Taimak from Nov. 9 to Nov. 30, where the star will introduce the film and conduct an audience Q&A. Below is the schedule:

Nov 9 : Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Chandler, 4955 S. Arizona Ave. Chandler, AZ 85248

: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Chandler, 4955 S. Arizona Ave. 85248 Nov 12 : Alamo Drafthouse DFW, Richardson Heights Village, Richardson, TX 75080

: Alamo Drafthouse DFW, Richardson Heights Village, 75080 Nov 14 : Alamo Drafthouse Main Street, 1400 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64105

: Alamo Drafthouse Main Street, 1400 Main Street, 64105 Nov 15 : Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Omaha, 12750 Westport Pkwy, La Vista, NE 68138

: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Omaha, 12750 Westport Pkwy, 68138 Nov 20 : Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Sloans Lake, 4255 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204

: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Sloans Lake, 4255 W Colfax Ave, 80204 Nov 27 : Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Westlakes, 1255 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78227

: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Westlakes, 1255 410, 78227 Nov 28 : Alamo Drafthouse Marketplace, 651 TX-46 BUS #1010, New Braunfels, TX 78130

: Alamo Drafthouse Marketplace, 651 TX-46 BUS #1010, 78130 Nov 29 : Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Laredo , 11210 East Point Dr, Laredo, TX 78045

: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – , 11210 East Point Dr, 78045 Nov 30 : Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Corpus Christi , 7601 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

About Taimak

Known to millions of moviegoers around the world for his unforgettable starring role in “The Last Dragon,” Taimak is an accomplished actor, martial artist and author. After winning the New York State Kickboxing Championship at the age of 18, he was cast by music mogul and Motown legend Berry Gordy to play Bruce Leroy in the now-classic martial arts film. Taimak’s other acting credits include roles on such shows as “A Different World,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and “Malcolm and Eddie.” As a choreographer, he has collaborated with such artists as Madonna and Debbie Allen. In 2016, the New York City native published his autobiography, “Taimak, The Last Dragon.”