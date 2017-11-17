Meet the Drapers: New Reality TV Series Where Viewers Can Invest in Startups.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2017 — Ever watch your favorite investment show and wish you could get in on the action, too? Now you can! In the new reality series, “Meet the Drapers”, millions of viewers will be able to invest alongside the sharks — the Draper family, Silicon Valley’s top venture capitalists.



Meet the Drapers, the first series of its kind, allows regular people to become investors — right from their couch, while watching the show. This unique angle is made possible by the recent SEC regulations that for the first time opened investment crowdfunding to the public.

Investments will take place through the equity crowdfunding platform Republic, which has announced it will be Meet the Drapers’ official investment platform.

“Republic’s partnership is instrumental for the show’s success,” says producer Sarika Batra. “No other platform out there makes investing as friendly and easy, which is critical for the – often first-time – investors watching the show.”

“Crowdfunding is removing barriers like never before,” says Republic CEO, Kendrick Nguyen. “What was once viewed as an industry for a selected few is now accessible to everyone. And we’re thrilled to be part of a TV show that promotes entrepreneurship and enables greater diversity among both founders and investors.”

“South Asians – the show’s core audience – are a vibrant part of the Silicon Valley startup culture,” says Jaideep Janakiram, Head of the Americas at Sony Pictures Networks. “We created this show to showcase these trailblazing entrepreneurs, VCs and angels, and to allow our viewers to participate in their ventures.

“Meet the Drapers” is produced by Sarika Batra and is airing in partnership with the Draper Family, Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and Republic and sponsored by ICO Investor.tv.





The series premieres Sunday, November 19 at 6PM ET on Sony Entertainment Television. SET is a paid channel on Dish network, Sling TV and major cable providers — please check your local listings.

About Republic:

Republic launched in 2016 with a mission to democratize investing. A leading equity crowdfunding platform and sister company of AngelList, Product Hunt and CoinList, Republic is part of one of the most prominent startup ecosystems in the world. On Republic, anyone can invest in breakout early-stage startups for as little as $10 in just a few minutes, using their credit card or bank account.

About Sony Entertainment Television:

Sony Entertainment Television (SET), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels is a part of Sony Pictures Television (SPT) backed Sony Pictures Networks, which is India's leading television network. Since its launch in October 1995, SET has created a unique space for itself in the Indian Television industry. SET is known for its innovative concepts and exciting formats and is the most preferred family entertainment channel which has been providing strong platforms for more than 700 brands to reach over 93 million households in India. In addition, Sony Entertainment Television is also available in the US, UK, Africa, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, Malaysia, Indonesia, Fiji Islands and Seychelles. In total, SET influences over 332 million viewers in the Indian sub-continent, and the South Asian Diaspora worldwide.

About ICO Investor.tv:

ICO Investor.tv is the title sponsor of the show. They are a trusted source of information for Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) enthusiasts and ICO investors. Their sister site, NextGen Crowdfunding will provide data for all campaigns on the show, and a live Crowdfunding Ticker will display updates on investor commitments for each campaign. Through the Meet the Drapers dashboard, viewers can “follow” and track the deals they are most interested in.

More information on the show please visit setasia.tv/meetthedrapers.

Show website: http://meetthedrapers.com/

Detailed information on participating startups can be found on republic.co/meet-the-drapers.