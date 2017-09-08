MGA Entertainment Celebrates its Leading S.T.E.A.M.-Based Franchise for Girls and a New Season of the Netflix Original Series Project Mc2

VAN NUYS, Calif., Sept. 8, 2017 — MGA Entertainment Inc. (“MGAE”), one of the world’s leading privately held toy and family entertainment companies, celebrated the premiere of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series Project Mc2 and debuted its new toys inspired by the show at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. Premiering Sept. 15 on Netflix worldwide, Project Mc2 Part 5 features a new slate of spy-worthy episodes and furthers MGAE’s mission to engage girls and get them excited about S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art, and math). Girls from DIY Girls and Black Girls Code enjoyed a sneak peek of the season opener featuring their favorite tech-savvy friends, and joined the Project Mc2 cast in a dance party inspired by the show.

“We are proud that we were one of the first to create a STEAM-inspired franchise for girls,” said Isaac Larian, CEO of MGA Entertainment. “As the series evolves, so does the product innovation and their combined success has proven that girls value entertainment that sparks their curiosity and fuels their aspirations.”

Project Mc2 follows five super smart and science-skilled girls as they take on missions assigned by the spy organization NOV8 (“Innovate”) and work together to save the day, proving that Smart is the New Cool™. In Part 5, McKeyla McAlister embarks on her first mission as “The Owl.” Along with Camryn, Ember, Adrienne and Bryden, she is tasked with catching an intruder, who is trying to steal valuable nanotechnology developed at Space Inc. This season, Project Mc2, will continue to follow the NOV8 team as they encounter new adversaries and missions, but with ingenuity, instincts and teamwork, they’ll save the day.

New toys inspired by the upcoming series include the Project Mc2 Smart Pixel Purse, which was recently featured on the Toys “R” Us Hot Holiday Toys List. The fashion-forward accessory uses LED technology to allow girls to create their own custom designs, animations, and scrolling text on the vibrant LED display. Combining science and technology with lifestyle and fashion is a smart way to show your style (Age: 6+, MSRP: $59.99). The Project Mc2 Perfume Maker provides girls with the tools to formulate their own perfumes using cosmetic chemistry. By combining fragrant household items like vanilla or flower petals any girl can create her very own signature scent (Age: 6+, MSRP: $29.99). The Project Mc2 Experiments with Doll sets includes a fashion doll and experiment inspired by leading Project Mc2 characters and allows girls to try fun science-based activities at home. (Age: 6+, MSRP: $24.99).

For more information on Project Mc2, please visit projectmc2.com.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment, a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Van Nuys, California, manufactures innovative lines of proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as Little Tikes®, Lalaloopsy™, Project Mc2 ™, Bratz®, Num Noms™, L.O.L. Surprise!™, and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.