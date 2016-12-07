The Snoop Dogg Comedy Roast and Birthday Celebration Will be Hosted by Mike Epps and Feature a Lineup of Celebrities and Special Appearances Including T.I., Terry Crews, Martha Stewart, Sanaa Lathan, French Montana, LL Cool J, Seth Rogen, Tracy Morgan and More

The ‘Snoop Dogg Smokeout’ Premieres December 10 @ 10PM

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2016 — FUSION, the news and lifestyle network for the rising American mainstream, All Def Digital (ADD) and MERRY JANE, the premier cannabis lifestyle media platform, today announced that multi-platinum artist, actor and entertainment icon Snoop Dogg will be at the center of the upcoming comedy roast set to air on December 10. The Snoop Dogg Comedy Roast and birthday celebration will be hosted by Mike Epps and feature a star-studded lineup of celebrities and comedians including T.I., Terry Crews, Paul Rodriguez, Luenell, French Montana, DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Tony Hinchcliffe and special guest appearances by Seth Rogen, LL Cool J, Martha Stewart, Tracy Morgan, Desiigner, Sanaa Lathan, Tony Robbins and others who will toast, roast and skewer the legendary icon of fo’ shizzle.

Teaser Video



Preview Video



The announcement was jointly made today by Russell Simmons, founder and Chairman of ADD, Daniel Eilemberg, President and Chief Content Officer of FUSION, Sanjay Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer of All Def Digital, and Ted Chung, CEO and Co-founder of MERRY JANE. ‘Fusion‘s All Def Roast: Snoop Dogg Smokeout‘ will premiere on December 10 @ 10PM on FUSION (channel listings here).

“We can’t wait to smoke Snoop All Def style as we bring audiences a new way of roasting, toasting and baking today’s most relevant celebrities,” said Simmons.

FUSION and All Def Digital most recently partnered on the All Def Roast of America, which aired on election night. This series of All Def Comedy Roasts builds on a growing content alliance formed between ADD and FUSION. Last year, FUSION acquired rights to broadcast the All Def Movie Awards as part of another multi-year programming deal; the second annual All Def Movie Awards will be broadcast during the 2017 film awards season. The companies also partnered on a documentary, “Prison Kids,” that sparked a conversation about the nation’s broken juvenile justice system.

The All Def Roast will be produced by ADD’s head of programming, Chris Conti, and VP of programming, Jeru Tillman, both of whom also produced the All Def Movie Awards as well as ADD’s HBO comedy special. The roast will be co-produced by MERRY JANE, who recently served as executive producer on the original series, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party with VH1 and Mary + Jane with MTV.

ABOUT ADD

All Def Digital (ADD) is the leading media company for urban-centric youth culture. ADD produces and distributes original content through its own media properties, social channels, traditional and premium television, theatrical motion-pictures, live events, brand partnerships through its in-house agency ADHD, and its own record label in partnership with Universal Music Group. ADD also manages a curated network of emerging and established talent including social video stars, stand-up comics, writers, actors, poets and hip hop recording artists. ADD is the fastest growing media brand in urban youth programming, touching over 100 million fans monthly across YouTube and Facebook, with category-leading engagement metrics. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices in New York. Its investors include Nu Horizons, Greycroft Partners, e.ventures and Advancit Capital.

ABOUT FUSION

Through impactful journalism and smart commentary, FUSION covers the stories that matter to the rising American mainstream. FUSION content is available to audiences across a broad range of platforms including cable television (channel listings), FUSION.net, various OTT providers and social media platforms. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. FUSION is a part of the Fusion Media Group, a division of Univision Communications Inc.

ABOUT SNOOP DOGG

Multi-platinum artist, actor and entertainment icon Snoop Dogg is at the forefront of popular culture with award-winning albums and songs, multiple films, lifestyle products, philanthropic efforts, and digital ventures. Snoop Dogg has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, and has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled musical force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines hip-hop history. As a trendsetter of pop culture, Snoop’s ventures include: (a) multiple music/film/TV deals, (b) his WestFestTV YouTube channel, where his wildly popular GGN News series appears weekly and (c), most recently, being at the forefront of the global cannabis revolution with businesses such as the Leafs By Snoop product line, MERRYJANE.COM, and Casa Verde Capital. Snoop Dogg defines entertainment history.