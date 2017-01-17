Morgan Creek Locks Distributor and Release Date for Tupac’s ALL EYEZ ON ME

LIONSGATE’S SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT LABEL LANDS DOMESTIC RIGHTS FOR THE TUPAC SHAKUR BIOPIC ALL EYEZ ON ME The Film Will be Released in Theaters June 16, 2017

SANTA MONICA, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA, January 17, 2017—Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A, LGF.B) and Morgan Creek Entertainment announced today that Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label will distribute ALL EYEZ ON ME, the biopic on Tupac Shakur, in the U.S. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres nationwide on June 16, 2017, on what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday.

The film chronicles the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur, including his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist, actor, poet and activist, as well as his prolific, controversial time at Death Row Records and his imprisonment. Against insurmountable odds, Shakur rose to become a cultural icon whose career and persona both continue to grow long after his passing.

ALL EYEZ ON ME is produced by Morgan Creek’s James G. Robinson and David Robinson along with Program Pictures’ LT Hutton. The film is directed by Benny Boom and stars newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. in the role of Tupac Shakur; Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) as Afeni Shakur; Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as Jada Pinkett; Dominic Santana (Mr. Right) as Suge Knight; Jamal Woolard (Notorious) as Biggie Smalls; Keith Robinson (Dreamgirls) as Atron Gregory; Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) as Leila Steinberg; and Hill Harper (CSI:NY) as the journalist.

Tupac sold over 75 million records worldwide; of which his album ALL EYEZ ON ME sold over 10 million copies. On April 7, 2017 Tupac Shakur will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The deal was negotiated for Morgan Creek by David Robinson, President; and Jessica VanderYacht; David Nochimson of Ziffren Brittenham; and Glen Mastroberte of Latham & Watkins. For Lionsgate, the deal was negotiated by Jason Constantine, President, Acquisitions & Co-Productions; Eda Kowan, Executive Vice President, Acquisitions & Co-Productions; John Biondo, Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, Acquisitions & Co-Productions; and Elizabeth Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs.

About Morgan Creek Entertainment

Morgan Creek Productions produced numerous highly successful and critically acclaimed motion pictures including the Young Guns, Major League and Ace Ventura franchises; Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves; True Romance; Last of the Mohicans; and The Good Shepherd. To date, Morgan Creek has seen thirteen of its films debut in the #1 box-office spot and has had its films honored by the New York and the Los Angeles Film Critics Associations, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in addition to receiving several Grammy Awards.

Most recently, Morgan Creek Television produced the first season of “The Exorcist” on the Fox network. In development are a number of Morgan Creek films into TV projects – Ace Ventura, Young Guns, Freejack, Pacific Heights and Diabolique along with developing original content.

The Morgan Creek Music Group stands as a full-service film soundtrack and music publishing company, with a library of over 100 soundtracks and musical artists.

