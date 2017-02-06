Music Icon Carlos Santana Will Bring Transmogrify Tour to the U.S. This Spring

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2017 — Ten time GRAMMY®-Award, three time Latin GRAMMY®-Award winning rock icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana and his band SANTANA will bring The Transmogrify Tour to the U.S. this spring, performing passion-filled songs from their forty years of career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. For tickets and information click here: www.santana.com . More tour dates will be announced soon.

Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world’s best-known musical signatures. For more than four decades—from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco—Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.

The Transmogrify Tour 2017:

6/23/17 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle 6/24/17 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle 6/25/17 Goldendale, WA Maryhill Winery 6/27/17 Boise, ID Idaho Botanical Garden 6/30/17 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion 7/1/17 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater 7/3/17 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre 7/4/17 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre 7/7/17 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater 7/8/17 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater 7/10/17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre 7/12/17 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre 8/4/17 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest 8/5/17 Bethel Woods, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts 8/9/17 Sterling Heights, MI Freedom Hill Amphitheatre 8/13/17 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater 8/18/17 Canandaigua, NY Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center 8/19/17 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena 8/20/17 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Spa & Resort 9/11/17 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim