Music Icon Carlos Santana Will Bring Transmogrify Tour to the U.S. This Spring

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2017 — Ten time GRAMMY®-Award, three time Latin GRAMMY®-Award winning rock icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana and his band SANTANA will bring The Transmogrify Tour to the U.S. this spring, performing passion-filled songs from their forty years of career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. For tickets and information click here: www.santana.com. More tour dates will be announced soon.
Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world’s best-known musical signatures. For more than four decades—from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco—Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.
The Transmogrify Tour 2017:
|
6/23/17
|
Woodinville, WA
|
Chateau Ste. Michelle
|
6/24/17
|
Woodinville, WA
|
Chateau Ste. Michelle
|
6/25/17
|
Goldendale, WA
|
Maryhill Winery
|
6/27/17
|
Boise, ID
|
Idaho Botanical Garden
|
6/30/17
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Ak-Chin Pavilion
|
7/1/17
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
Isleta Amphitheater
|
7/3/17
|
Sugar Land, TX
|
Smart Financial Centre
|
7/4/17
|
San Antonio, TX
|
Majestic Theatre
|
7/7/17
|
Durant, OK
|
Choctaw Grand Theater
|
7/8/17
|
Durant, OK
|
Choctaw Grand Theater
|
7/10/17
|
Morrison, CO
|
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|
7/12/17
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Fox Theatre
|
8/4/17
|
Bethlehem, PA
|
Musikfest
|
8/5/17
|
Bethel Woods, NY
|
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|
8/9/17
|
Sterling Heights, MI
|
Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
|
8/13/17
|
Nashville, TN
|
Ascend Amphitheater
|
8/18/17
|
Canandaigua, NY
|
Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
|
8/19/17
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
8/20/17
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Borgata Spa & Resort
|
9/11/17
|
Anaheim, CA
|
House of Blues Anaheim
About Carlos Santana:
For 40 years and as many albums later, Santana has sold more than 100 million records and reached more than 100 million fans at concerts worldwide. To date, Santana has won ten GRAMMY® Awards and three Latin GRAMMY® Awards. He won a record-tying nine GRAMMYs for a single project for 1999’s Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth”) as well as three Latin GRAMMY’s. He has also received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013). Among many other honors, Carlos Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as #15 on their list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” And, with the 2014 release of Corazón, Santana surpassed the Rolling Stones and is one of only two music acts in Billboard history to score at least one Top Ten album for six consecutive decades from the 1960s on. April 15, 2016 marked the release date of Santana IV, which debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart and marks Santana’s fourteenth Top 10 album. Santana is currently headlining a multi-year residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. In the fall of 2014, Carlos Santana released his memoir “The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story to Light.”