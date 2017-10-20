Naturi Naughton Hosts “BET HER FIGHTS: BREAST CANCER” Concert Special Premiering Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 7pm ET/PT on BET Her and 10pm ET/PT on BET

LOS ANGELES — BET Networks is excited to announce BET Her’s inaugural concert special “BET HER FIGHTS: BREAST CANCER”, which will be hosted by actress Naturi Naughton. More than 30,000 black women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and BET Her is continuing its mission to put black women’s health front and center. In honor of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness month, the one-hour special will be a spirited evening of incredible music and positive messages, to raise awareness, celebrate cancer warriors and encourage action to save lives. The concert will feature inspirational performances from powerhouse singers Keyshia Cole, Sevyn Streeter, Alice Smith, and the incomparable girl group XSCAPE.

“BET HER FIGHTS: BREAST CANCER” was taped Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Riverside EpiCenter in Atlanta, GA. The broadcast will premiere on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. ET/PT on BET Her, followed by a premiere at 10:00 P.M ET/PT on BET.





“BET HER FIGHTS: BREAST CANCER” will encourage women to get active, get educated, and get smart about fighting cancer, with a call to “CHECK MORE, FEAR LESS”. Honorees include breast cancer activist Karen Eubanks Jackson, CEO of Sisters Network Inc., a powerful organization committed to increasing local and national attention to the devastating impact that breast cancer has in the African American community. Breast cancer survivor and warrior, Ericka Hart, will also be honored for her boundless dedication to exposing the socio-political impact of breast cancer in the black community.

“BET HER FIGHTS: BREAST CANCER” marks the first signature event for BET’s sister network, BET HER, which launched on September 28, 2017. BET HER is a multi-platform lifestyle brand designed to boldly celebrate the diverse and beautiful world of Black women. A 24-hour music and entertainment channel, BET HER has its finger on the pulse of an ever-changing beat and delivers compelling content that reflects, inspires and addresses the unique perspectives of Black women. Formerly known as Centric, BET Her was rebranded to more closely align with BET’s flagship brand and connect with the channel’s mission.

The taping in Atlanta was preceded by a health awareness fair for the show audience featuring representatives from local organizations including: I Will Survive Inc., Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta, The Center for Black Women’s Wellness, Dr. Speed’s Global Breast Health & Wellness Center and Planned Parenthood – Cobb Center.



















“BET HER FIGHTS: BREAST CANCER” show highlights include:

KEYSHIA COLE honors breast cancer survivors and champions with three powerful performances, including a show stopping dance breakdown during the performance of her hit single “Incapable.” Fans will also be treated to Cole’s chart-topping songs “Heaven Sent” and “Love”.

Actors RICHARD ROUNDTREE and VANESSA BELL CALLOWAY, both breast cancer survivors, have a frank conversation about recognizing the signs of breast cancer and coping with its effects – highlighting the fact that breast cancer touches both women and men.

SEVYN STREETER celebrates the occasion with her song “Before I Do,” and ALICE SMITH performs a haunting rendition of “Spell on You.”

LA LA ANTHONY and BERSHAN SHAW share stories about how breast cancer has touched their lives.

Legendary girl group XSCAPE closes out the show with a moving performance of their hit song, “Who Can I Run To,” with host Naturi Naughton joining at the end – drawing on her own girl group roots in 3LW!

Encore airings of the special can be seen Monday, October 23rd at 9pm ET/PT on BET Her; and Sunday, October 29th at 9am ET/PT on BET.

“BET HER FIGHTS: BREAST CANCER” is a BET Production, with Eric Conte serving as Executive Producer and Dan Weinreich serving as Producer of the special.

For updates or more information about “BET HER FIGHTS: BREAST CANCER”, please visit BET.com/BETHerFightsCancer.

Join the conversation on social media by logging on to our social media platforms:

On Twitter by using hashtag: #BETherFights; follow us @BET and @BETHer;

On Facebook by liking the fan pages at facebook.com/BET and facebook.com/BETher;

On Instagram @BETnetworks and @BETher

About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA, VIA.B), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER (formerly CENTRIC), a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.