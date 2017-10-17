NBA on TNT American Express Road Show to Tip Off NBA Opening Night with Inside the NBA & Snoop Dogg Performance Live from Bay Area on Tuesday, Oct. 17

TNT’s Inside the NBA with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal & Kenny Smith Presented Live On Site as Part of Day-Long Fan Experience American Express & Turner Sports Announce Expanded Multi-Year Marketing Partnership to Bring Fans Closer to the Fun & Excitement Surrounding the NBA on TNT

Turner Sports’ fan-focused NBA on TNT American Express Road Show will return Tuesday, Oct. 17, tipping off the 2017-18 NBA regular season in the Bay Area – home to the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. Themed around TNT’s popular Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA, the day-long fan experience, which opens at noon, will include live studio telecasts, a variety of NBA on TNT attractions and a musical performance by multi-platinum recording artist Snoop Dogg. In addition to his Road Show performance, the entertainment icon and Turner have collaborated on the reboot of a classic game show for TBS, Snoop Dogg Presents Joker’s Wild, set to premiere Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The NBA on TNT American Express Road Show, a 75,000 square-foot interactive space located at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza near City Hall, will be anchored by TNT’s Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal providing live pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage from the venue.





In addition to NBA on TNT American Express Road Show’s live production, fan attractions will feature TNT personality-themed merchandise, food, drinks, premium giveaways and on-court activities. Additional offerings will include musical performances by DJ Platurn, a Jr. NBA clinic, meet-and-greets with Warriors legends, social media activations and an NBA on TNT-branded photo booth. Doors will open at noon local time and fans interested in attending can click here for more information.

This season tip-off event marks American Express’ expanded relationship with Turner Sports’ multi-platform NBA coverage through a new multi-year marketing partnership. American Express has been the exclusive presenting sponsor of the NBA on TNT and NBA TV halftime shows, the American Express Halftime Report, since 2015.

As part of the new agreement, that sponsorship will continue and American Express will also help bring fans closer to the fun and excitement of basketball culture as the presenting sponsor of Road Show – the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show – during NBA Opening Night and NBA All-Star Weekend. NBA on TNT American Express Road Show will provide the brand with significant on-air presence throughout the pre-game show, within the game and during post-game Inside the NBA show, as well as branding on site at the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show venues and across NBA on TNT’s social media channels.

“The NBA on TNT and NBA TV Halftime Shows are award-winning platforms that we know our Card Members and NBA fans love as a unique extension of the game itself,” said Jill Hamilton, Vice President of US Media at American Express. “Our partnership with Turner Sports will continue to be an important way for us to engage with NBA fans, as we look to deliver new benefits and experiences to Card Members and fans across the country, through live programming and experiences like the NBA on TNT and the American Express Road Show.”

“We are excited to build upon our partnership with American Express. Harnessing the power of our unique experiential platforms like the NBA on TNT Road Show delivers memorable experiences for our fans, while also creating unique marketing opportunities for our sponsorship partners with live, premium audiences,” said Jon Diament, Executive Vice President of Ad Sales, Turner Sports.

The partnership is powered by Turner Ignite Sports, announced in early 2017. The unit delivers brands enhanced value by tapping into Turner Sports’ unrivaled line-up of properties and franchises, live events and experiential marketing, creative services, and data solutions.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of Turner, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all multimedia screens. Turner Sports’ television coverage includes the NBA, Major League Baseball, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, ELEAGUE and professional golf, along with the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League beginning in Summer 2018. The company also manages some of the most popular sports destinations across digital and social platforms including Bleacher Report and its top-rated app, NCAA.com and the critically-acclaimed NCAA March Madness Live suite of products, PGA.com and the Sports Emmy Award-winning PGA Championship LIVE, as well as an accompanying collection of mobile sites and connected device apps. Turner Sports and the NBA jointly manage NBA Digital, a robust collection of offerings including NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE PASS, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com. Turner Sports has announced plans to launch a premium sports OTT platform in 2018.

About Snoop Dogg

An entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. The multiple Grammy nominated artist has set records with his seminal album Doggystyle, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Throughout his career, Snoop’s chart-topping hits, include “Gin & Juice,” “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?),” “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang,” “Next Episode,” “Beautiful,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Signs,” “Sensual Seduction”, “I Wanna Rock” and “Young, Wild and Free.” Snoop recently released his successful studio album, Neva Left. Snoop Dogg was nominated for a 2017 Emmy Award, alongside co-host Martha Stewart, in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-competition Program category for their work on Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.