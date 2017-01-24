Neil Diamond Celebrates “50”

A CELEBRATION OF DIAMOND'S 50 YEARS AS A PROLIFIC SINGER, SONGWRITER AND ENTERTAINER 3 CD 50th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION TO BE RELEASED WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 31, 2017 50 DATE TOUR TO BEGIN THIS APRIL U.K. And European Dates Announced Today

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2017 — UME and CMG today announced the March 31st worldwide release of Neil Diamond 50 – The 50 th Anniversary Collection , a 3 CD Anniversary set whose announcement coincides with the legendary entertainer’s birthday. This upcoming celebratory music package marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic, Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame member’s first hit “Solitary Man,” that began his trajectory as a legendary songwriter, prolific musician and celebrated performer with a time span that has now marked five decades and counting. To commemorate this anniversary, Diamond will kick off the celebration with a recently announced 50 date U.S. tour that begins this April and newly announced U.K. and European dates to coincide with the anniversary CD release.

The exclusive tour/collector’s edition 3 CD package includes 50 songs that range 50 years in Diamond’s career. Under the supervision of Diamond, the forthcoming anniversary set will include his own handpicked songs and a carefully curated booklet with new liner notes.

Throughout an illustrious and wide-ranging musical career, Neil Diamond has sold over 130 million albums worldwide and has dominated the charts for more than five decades with 37 Top 40 singles and 16 Top 10 albums. He has achieved record sales with 40 Gold albums, 21 Platinum albums and 11 multi-platinum albums.

Before becoming one of the most noted and successful recording artists in the world, Neil Diamond’s early recognition came as a songwriter. His recorded songs have become a part of the fabric of America’s songbook with a wide range of international hits that include “Solitary Man,” “Cherry Cherry,” “Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon,” “Holly Holy,” ‘Thank The Lord For The Night Time,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “I Am…I Said,” “Song Sung Blue,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” (with Barbra Streisand,) “September Morn,” and “Heartlight” amongst many others.

Neil Diamond’s soundtrack album for the film “The Jazz Singer” (which he starred in), featured some of his most noted and celebrated work including “Love on the Rocks,” “Hello Again,” and “America.” As a songwriter, Diamond has penned a cadre of Top 20 Hits for artists such as The Monkeys, Jay & The Americans and British singer Lulu. His songs have also been covered by countless acts including Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash and Smashmouth amongst others. UB40’s version of Diamond’s “Red Red Wine” topped the charts in both the U.S. and U.K. Throughout the past 50 years, many of his songs have been featured in films, television shows and ads which are all a testament to Diamond’s continuing popularity.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the highest honors bestowed upon songwriters. Diamond’s many other achievements include a Golden Globe Award, 13 Grammy nominations, ASCAP Film and Television Award, Billboard Icon Award, American Music Award and 2009’s NARAS’s MusiCares Person of the Year award. In 2011, Diamond received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor for his lifetime of contributions to American culture.

Live Nation recently announced that Neil Diamond will celebrate his career spanning 50 years with his upcoming U.S. 50th Anniversary Tour that begins April 7 in Fresno, CA as well as newly announced dates in the U.K. and Europe. Tickets for The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour available at www.livenation.com .