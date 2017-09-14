NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2017 — RCA Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will celebrate the 2017 holiday season with the release of Elvis Presley – Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday, October 6.

Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra brings together Elvis Presley’s best-loved yuletide performances from Elvis’ Christmas Album (1957) and Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas (1971) re-imagined with sublime and exquisite new arrangements performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Produced by Nick Patrick and Don Reedman and recorded at Abbey Road Studio 2, Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra follows in the phenomenal worldwide success of 2015’s If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (which has sold more than 1.5 million copies) and last year’s The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (which sold more than 800,000 copies worldwide).

Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be released on CD, LP, and digital formats on Friday, October 6. A deluxe version of the album contains 4 bonus tracks (new symphonic versions of material from Elvis’ Peace In The Valley EP ) and will be released on CD and digital formats Friday, November 24.

“I hope you’ll enjoy this new Christmas album,” writes Priscilla Presley, executive producer of Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra , in her liner notes for the record. “The songs chosen were songs that Elvis was particularly fond of and it seemed quite fitting to have the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra once again accompanying him at this very special time of year. I’m positive he would be smiling if this opportunity came up in his lifetime and that this album would definitely be in the making. Merry Christmas to all….”

This holiday season also marks the 60th anniversary of Elvis’ Christmas Album, the perennial classic that’s become the top-selling holiday album of all-time. Elvis’ signature interpretations of secular and sacred holiday classics have become an integral musical component of Christmas round-the-world. Elvis ‘ Christmas Album topped the Billboard 200 for four weeks in 1957 and 1958 and has remained a constant chart fixture for years after, selling more than three million copies. A reissue on RCA’s Camden label was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, becoming Elvis’ single bestselling album and the bestselling holiday album of all time.

Material from Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be featured in this November’s Elvis In Concert U.K. tour, a six-date engagement occurring November 23-30 in Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

1. Santa Claus Is Back In Town

2. White Christmas

3. Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)

4. Merry Christmas Baby

5. Blue Christmas

6. I’ll Be Home For Christmas

7. Winter Wonderland

8. Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)

9. Silver Bells

10. Oh Little Town Of Bethlehem

11. O Come, All Ye Faithful

12. The First Noel

13. Silent Night

DELUXE EDITION BONUS TRACKS (The Peace In The Valley EP)

14. (There’ll Be) Peace In The Valley (For Me)

15. I Believe

16. Take My Hand, Precious Lord

17. It Is No Secret (What God Can Do)

Elvis Presley is the top-selling solo artist of all time, having sold more than one billion records worldwide. Elvis’ previous Christmas releases have sold more than 22 million copies in the United States alone.