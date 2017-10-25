New Web Series “Beautifully Driven” to Launch with Support from Kia Motors & Harman Kardon

(ATLANTA, GA) – October 25, 2017 – A new web series chronicling the exploits of two brand influencers and their guests on a road trip through various experiences will launch in November.

Co-created and hosted by digital and television personality Africa Miranda and automotive media maven Kimberly Lachelle (editor of SpeedBeautiful.com), the four-part series, entitled “Beautifully Driven,” takes viewers on a three-stop adventure each episode and showcases women who’ve not only “found their lane” but are boldly defining their destinies.

Powered by Kia Motors, “Beautifully Driven” kicks off with singer-songwriters India Shawn and Chantae Cann – two talented musicians who’ve been grinding on the music scene for over a decade. Los Angeles-born Shawn has worked with top names such as Chris Brown, Diddy-Dirty Money, El Debarge, Keri Hilson and Monica. In 2013, her popular track “I’m Alive” was featured on Solange Knowles’ Saint Heron compilation album. Atlanta native Cann started her journey as a background singer for the likes of India Arie and P.J. Morton and, in 2016, went on to release her critically-acclaimed debut album Journey to Golden which reached #1 on the iTunes Jazz Charts and #7 on the Billboard Jazz Charts.

The series can be found on BeautifullyDriven.com. A launch party sponsored by Harman Kardon will take place in Atlanta on November 8.

“We created ‘Beautifully Driven’ as a platform to tell interesting stories about amazing women who are overcoming obstacles and living unique lives,” says Africa Miranda. “We hope that by showcasing such strong individuals, we’ll inspire viewers to have the confidence to follow their heart and pursue their dreams.”

Adds Kimberly Lachelle: “Africa and I have worked with brands for most of our careers. We’ve seen firsthand the power that positive content has on shaping consumer opinions and building relationships with key audiences and we’re thrilled that Kia Motors USA and Harman Kardon understand this vision as well.”

“At Kia, we love to challenge consumer ‘status quo,'” says James Bell, Director of Communications at Kia Motors America. “Between our back-to-back JDP Initial Quality awards and all-new and German luxury car-slaying Stinger, we know that this is a brand to be reckoned with no matter the previous perception. We LOVE working with influencers that channel that same spirit, so we are excited to partner with Africa and Kimberly on their wonderful launch event. Not only does it support local talent but also provides a platform for us to connect with tomorrow’s drivers.”

“We’re excited to partner with Kia Motors USA to bring ‘Beautifully Driven’ to life,” said Bill Wyman, vice president, Global Marketing at HARMAN. “As Kia’s premium audio brand of choice, Harman Kardon is all about driving creativity to help elevate experiences for our listeners. We look forward to seeing this series explore the unique stories of resilience and inspiration with Africa and Kimberly behind the wheel.”

For more information, visit BeautifullyDriven.com.

