Nintendo Celebrates the Launch of Super Mario Odyssey in Style with a Party in New York

REDMOND, Wash.– Super Mario Odyssey, one of Mario’s biggest adventures yet, is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system. The cap-tivating game follows Mario on a globe-trotting journey through numerous and varied kingdoms with his new hat companion, Cappy.





In this massive sandbox-style game in the spirit of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, Mario uses incredible new hat-based abilities like cap throw, cap jump and capture, which define his new adventure and provide a fresh take on the classic Super Mario formula. Using Cappy, Mario can take control of a lot of things, including objects and enemies. Discovering what can be captured and experiencing the surprising results of capturing something is all part of the fun. The game is full of exotic places to explore, hidden secrets to uncover and memorable moments to behold.









Over the last couple of weeks, Mario has been traveling across the country to celebrate the launch of the Super Mario Odyssey game. This real-life odyssey culminated in a powered-up party on the streets of New Donk City … er … New York City on Oct. 26, the night before launch. The celebration in Rockefeller Plaza featured an elaborate dance number set to the tune of the “Jump Up, Super Star!” song from the game. Other memorable moments during the event were visits from the Mario costumed character and actor and singer Jordan Fisher, the chance to play Super Mario Odyssey, fans purchasing the game at midnight at the Nintendo NY store and even an appearance from Nintendo of America President and COO, Reggie Fils-Aime.

“Super Mario Odyssey is the must-have video game for this holiday season, and this event was the perfect way to kick off Mario’s latest adventure,” said Reggie Fils-Aime. “Video game fans of all kinds will want to dive into this latest Mario adventure as soon as possible.”





Leading up to the big event, Mario started his cross-country odyssey in Los Angeles and took his new decked-out trailer on a nationwide tour. He visited Dallas, Chicago and Philadelphia to meet with fans, as well as some scenic locations inspired by the various kingdoms from the game to take memorable photos. (The travelogue of Mario’s adventure can be found on Nintendo of America’s Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr accounts, or by searching for the hashtag #SuperMarioOdyssey.)

Super Mario Odyssey is now available exclusively for Nintendo Switch at a suggested retail price of $59.99. Three game-themed amiibo of Mario, Bowser and Peach in wedding-themed outfits are also available as a set at a suggested retail price of $34.99, or individually at a suggested retail price of $12.99 each. A bundle that comes with the Nintendo Switch system, a download code for the game, Mario-themed red Joy-Con controllers and a special carrying case is also available at a suggested retail price of $379.99. For more information about the Super Mario Odyssey, visit https://supermario.nintendo.com/.





Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.4 billion video games and more than 703 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at http://www.nintendo.com.