Pandora Presents Sounds Like You: 2017 Concert With Performances by Post Malone, SZA, Ty Dolla $ign and Cheat Codes

OAKLAND, Calif.– Pandora (NYSE: P) will present its fifth annual Sounds Like You: 2017 concert on Tuesday, December 5 at Pier 36 in New York City. Sounds Like You: 2017 will feature performances by SZA, Ty Dolla $ign and Cheat Codes, with a closing performance by global superstar Post Malone. Beginning today, Pandora listeners can tune into a custom Indie R&B mixtape (HERE) to RSVP for the free event, or directly by clicking (HERE).

Culminating an amazing year on the music charts, Post Malone, SZA, Ty Dolla $ign and Cheat Codes bring highly anticipated performances to Sounds Like You: 2017.



“Pandora is ending the year on a high note with Sounds Like You: 2017 by celebrating the sounds of 2017, and the artists who grabbed the country’s attention,” said Jeff Zuchowski, Vice President Artist Marketing and Industry Relations, Pandora. “The best part of this show is that Post Malone, SZA and Ty Dolla $ign also represent the best of what’s to come in 2018. DJ sets by Cheat Codes will round out a very special evening for all Pandora listeners in attendance.”

Rising global hip-hop star and Pandora Artist to Watch in 2016 Post Malone has skyrocketed with smash hit “Rockstar.” The new single is currently the number one most thumbed and streamed song on Pandora. R&B songstress and Pandora Discovery Den at SXSW 2015 performer SZA has celebrated an amazing year in the spotlight with her debut album Ctrl. The album is currently RIAA certified gold and her single “Love Galore”’ is certified platinum with over 42 million spins on Pandora since its April release. On the heels of the release of his second studio album Beach House 3, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/producer Ty Dolla $ign has racked up over 1.7 billion spins and 4.6 million station adds to date. Another Artist to Watch in 2016 alum, Ty Dolla $ign also recently partnered with Pandora for an exclusive campaign to promote his new music. Electronic dance music trio Cheat Codes also continue to gain massive popularity on Pandora with over 85 million spins since added to the platform.





This is the fifth installment of Pandora’s “Sounds Like You” concert series that offers Pandora listeners unforgettable music moments with their favorite artists by tailoring the lineup to each city’s musical preferences. Past events have been held in Nashville, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles, featuring artists like Big Sean, Nas, Jake Owen, Blake Shelton, and many more. In conjunction with our partners Audio-Technica, Floor & Decor, Glade®, HGTV, Mattress Firm, Mentos Pure Fresh Gum and Spectrum, Pandora is creating an interactive experience for event attendees including custom activations to compliment the performances by the lineup of extraordinary talent.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world’s most powerful music discovery platform – a place where artists find their fans and listeners find music they love. We are driven by a single purpose: unleashing the infinite power of music by connecting artists and fans, whether through earbuds, car speakers, live on stage or anywhere fans want to experience it. Our team of highly trained musicologists analyze hundreds of attributes for each recording which powers our proprietary Music Genome Project®, delivering billions of hours of personalized music tailored to the tastes of each music listener, full of discovery, making artist/fan connections at unprecedented scale. Founded by musicians, Pandora empowers artists with valuable data and tools to help grow their careers and connect with their fans.

www.pandora.com | @pandoramusic | www.pandoraforbrands.com | @PandoraBrands | amp.pandora.com

ABOUT POST MALONE

Post Malone’s debut album, the powerhouse RIAA Certified 2X Platinum debut Stoney, has made him the MOST STREAMED NEW ARTIST with over 3 Billion Streams globally. Tracks include his first Hot 100 Top 10 entry “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo] (5x-Platinum), the breakout “White Iverson” (4x-Platinum), “Go Flex” (2x-Platinum), “I Fall Apart” (Platinum), “Too Young” (Platinum), and “Deja Vu” [feat. Justin Bieber] (Platinum). Moreover, the multi-platinum Dallas maverick continues to hold down a top spot on the music charts and also received his first Hot 100 #1 with his current single “Rockstar’ featuring 21 Savage.

ABOUT SZA

One of the redefining voices of today’s contemporary music era, SZA’s singles “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott and “Drew Barrymore,” led the way for the long-awaited and critically-acclaimed release of Ctrl, her major label debut album on TDE/RCA. Revered for its raw and honest lyrics, Ctrl debuted at No. 1 on the music charts and is currently RIAA certified Gold, while “Love Galore” is certified Platinum.

ABOUT TY DOLLA $IGN

Ty Dolla $ign has been an in-demand writer, producer, and featured artist since helming YG’s 2010 smash, “Toot It and Boot It.” Ty Dolla $ign made a major splash with 2014’s critically-acclaimed BEACH HOUSE EP, highlighted by the RIAA platinum certified “Paranoid (Feat. B.o.B)” and 3x platinum smash, “Or Nah (Feat. Wiz Khalifa & The Weeknd).” He’s also been credited with writing several hits such including Rihanna’s 3X platinum hit “FourFiveSeconds” with Kanye West and Paul McCartney, Chris Brown’s “Loyal,” and most recently Gucci Mane’s “Enormous.” Ty is among the most popular featured artist of the modern era. Highlights include Fifth Harmony’s 5x platinum certified “Work From Home,” Kanye West’s “Fade (Feat. Post Malone)” and “Real Friends,” and more. Ty’s second studio album, BEACH HOUSE 3, was released on October 27 via Atlantic Records.

ABOUT CHEAT CODES

Cheat Codes isn’t just the musical union of Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevin Ford — it’s also a mantra. The members of the electronic dance music outfit may have arguably figured out the secret to life — or at least a way to jump right to the good part. The group recently released the track “Feels Great,” which is the follow-up to Cheat Codes’ U.S. smash hit song “No Promises” featuring Demi Lovato, which is climbing the charts. The group’s single – their first via 300 Entertainment – has reached double 2X Platinum status globally with over 433 million cumulative streams, and has just surpassed 1 million sales equivalents in North America.