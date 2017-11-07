Pandora ‘Up Close’ With Luke Bryan Presented by FedEx

OAKLAND, Calif.– Pandora (NYSE: P) announces Up Close with Luke Bryan, an intimate live concert experience on December 6 at the Altman Building in New York City celebrating the release of his sixth studio album, What Makes You Country, due out on December 8. Luke Bryan curated an exclusive mixtape for Pandora listeners to hear music from his new album and receive details on how to RSVP for the free live event.





Luke Bryan is one of the exceptional artists that contribute to the growing presence of country music listeners on Pandora.

“Pandora is the preferred music streaming service in the U.S. for country music fans. The genre is the second highest ranking overall on the platform, with more than 60 million active country music listeners,” said Jeff Zuchowski, Vice President of Artist Marketing and Industry Relations at Pandora. “We’re beyond excited to celebrate a career milestone with Luke Bryan and offer our loyal country fans an opportunity to experience a live concert from one of the best performers in country music today.”



Luke Bryan has amassed a huge fan base on Pandora with over 26 million station adds, 1.4 million thumbs, 90 million spins per month, and an overall impression of 6 billion spins to date. His latest single “Light It Up” has been streamed over 15 million times by Pandora listeners over the past 30 days, and his station adds continue to climb week-to-week in anticipation of the new album release.

The ‘Up Close’ with Luke Bryan concert is the latest installment in a series of exclusive album release events for Pandora listeners with previous shows including John Legend and Tim McGraw. The ‘Up Close’ program is part of Pandora’s ongoing commitment to provide loyal listeners with exclusive music content and events to experience the artists they love. Pandora and FedEx are teaming up to present this unforgettable experience for Luke Bryan fans.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world’s most powerful music discovery platform – a place where artists find their fans and listeners find music they love. We are driven by a single purpose: unleashing the infinite power of music by connecting artists and fans, whether through earbuds, car speakers, live on stage or anywhere fans want to experience it. Our team of highly trained musicologists analyze hundreds of attributes for each recording which powers our proprietary Music Genome Project®, delivering billions of hours of personalized music tailored to the tastes of each music listener, full of discovery, making artist/fan connections at unprecedented scale. Founded by musicians, Pandora empowers artists with valuable data and tools to help grow their careers and connect with their fans.

www.pandora.com | @pandoramusic | www.pandoraforbrands.com | @PandoraBrands | amp.pandora.com

ABOUT LUKE BRYAN

Country music superstar Luke Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, and the 2017 Super Bowl LI National anthem performer. He has sold over 10 million albums, 40 million tracks with six billion music streams. He has had 18 career #1 singles and has headlined arena tours and sold-out stadiums across the U.S. performing for more than 5.6 million fans in the last three years alone. When the sixth song from his Kill The Lights album hit the top of the chart, Luke became the only artist in the 27 year history of the Billboard Country Airplay chart to garner six #1 singles from one album. Luke’s previous two albums, Tailgates & Tanlines and Crash My Party, both generated five #1 singles. On December 8, Luke will release his sixth studio album What Makes You Country. The album’s first release is out now, “Light It Up,” and was co-written by Luke. Next spring, Luke will join Katy Perry and Lionel Richie at the judges table for American Idol on its first season on ABC. Luke will launch the What Makes You Country Tour in February 2018. Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.