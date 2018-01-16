“Pickler & Ben” renewed for a second season

CINCINNATI, Jan. 16, 2018 — The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) has greenlit a second season for “Pickler & Ben,” its Nashville-based daytime talker hosted by country music star Kellie Pickler and Emmy Award-winning television personality Ben Aaron.

Recorded in front of a live studio audience, “Pickler & Ben” features the best in lifestyle and entertainment. In its first season, which debuted Sept. 18, 2017, “Pickler & Ben” has featured a roster of celebrity guests including Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Molly Sims, Christian Siriano, Cat Cora, Reba McEntire, Duff Goldman, Ty Pennington and more.

“Kellie and Ben are a breath of fresh air in the daytime space, and audiences have loved watching them bring this fun, dynamic show to life,” said Cater Lee, vice president of programming for Scripps. “The creators’ vision that a show originating from Middle America would appeal to viewers everywhere was spot on, and we are seeing that in just a few months it is already outperforming many long-established talk shows in key demos and on social media. I am delighted that we are recommitting for a second season.”

“‘Pickler & Ben’ is thrilled to continue our mission of uplifting and entertaining viewers for a second season,” said Executive Producer Lisa Erspamer. “Our impassioned team is committed to highlighting stories that make you smile and people who make you cheer – star chefs, DIY experts, celebrities and top-notch entertainment. Our goal remains the same: to bring joy, light and humor to daytime.”

The show draws its focus from the trends and interests of Main Street America and everyday Americans, with Kellie and Ben joined in segments by top celebrities, tastemakers and experts on everything from entertaining and home design to cooking and DIY and more. The show is recorded in Nashville on an expansive, modern farmhouse-styled set.

“Pickler & Ben” is produced by Grammy Award-winning superstar Faith Hill; co-founder of Happy Street Entertainment, Lisa Erspamer; and president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment Jason Owen; in partnership with Scripps. Award-winning director, Joe Terry (“The Oprah Winfrey Show”) directs “Pickler & Ben.” Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution is distributing the show in national syndication.

Scripps also runs two other successful syndicated original programs, “The List,” which is entering its seventh season, and “Right This Minute,” which is entering its eighth season.

To stay up to date on episodes and get a behind-the-scenes look at Kellie and Ben in action, follow “Pickler & Ben” on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Find out when and where the show airs and request tickets to a taping at picklerandben.com.

About the Hosts

Kellie Pickler first gained fame at the age of 19 as a contestant on the fifth season of “American Idol.” She has gone on to release four critically acclaimed albums, including her Gold-certified debut “Small Town Girl” as well as “100 Proof,” which Rolling Stone named the Best Country Album of 2011. In spring of 2013, Pickler won the Mirror Ball Trophy on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and also released her fourth album, “The Woman I Am,” with Black River Entertainment, which featured three songs co-written by Pickler including the title cut. She launched her home goods line, Selma Drye by Kellie Pickler, named after her grandmother in collaboration with the Opry Stores (shop.opry.com) in 2015. Kellie Pickler’s CMT docu-comedy series “I Love Kellie Pickler,” which co-stars her husband, songwriter/producer Kyle Jacobs, debuted in November 2015, propelling the network to its highest premiere with adults since 2012 and women since 2008. The hit television series returned for its third season in fall of 2017. Pickler is an avid supporter of the U.S. military, having completed 11 USO Tours thus far.

Ben Aaron has earned four Emmy Awards as a features reporter for “New York Live” on WNBC and has numerous TV credits as a contributor for “Extra,” “Meredith” and “Today.” His posted stories on YouTube have earned millions of views. He teamed up with his wife, Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist for “Good Morning America,” on a home renovation show on the DIY Network called “Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger.”

About the Producers

Faith Hill has been a force in the entertainment industry for over two decades, having achieved unprecedented success in the worlds of country and pop music as one of the top-selling and most-awarded female artists of all time. Over the course of her incomparable performing career, Hill has co-produced all her record-breaking, critically acclaimed network television specials, live performances and videos from concept to completion. “Pickler & Ben” combines Faith’s love for design with her passion for family, community and connection. Her hands-on approach and keen eye are reflected in every aspect of the show. Think of Faith as “Pickler & Ben’s” seal of approval.

Lisa Erspamer is a three-time Emmy-nominated producer for her work on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” a New York Times best-selling author, and former chief creative officer and executive vice president of programming and development for OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. Most recently, Lisa is the co-founder of Happy Street Entertainment, a television, film, digital production and entertainment consulting company. Happy Street will debut the feature documentary on Whitney Houston worldwide in 2018.

Jason Owen is the CEO of Sandbox Entertainment, a full-service management and entertainment company that represents award-winning country artists including international star Faith Hill, Grammy Award-winning acts Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves, and breakout groups Dan+Shay and Midland, as well as the luxury resort Blackberry Farm, the town of Wilson, Arkansas, and the estates of Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, Sr. The Emmy-Award winning entertainment industry veteran currently serves as executive producer on Cooking Channel’s “Simply Southern,” as well as co-president of the newly relaunched record label, Monument Records.