Nashville, TN (October 18, 2017) – RCA Inspiration celebrates two wins at the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards, as Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) and Donnie McClurkin were declared winners at this year’s show in Nashville. Kirk Franklin took home his 19th Dove Award of his career, with his chart-topper “My World Needs You” winning Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year. Donnie McClurkin garnered his 4th Dove Award win for his latest chart-topping album The Journey (Live), awarded in the category of Traditional Gospel Album of the Year.

Held at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena to honor inspiring Christian/Gospel entertainment from Rock, Pop and Gospel to Country, Spanish Language, film and more, the night also featured one-of-a-kind performances from artists across the world. Taking the stage to create unique collaborations, Travis Greene, along with The Oak Ridge Boys, joined Zach Williams to open the Dove Awards Show, performing Williams’ hit “Chain Breaker.” Koryn Hawthorne paired up with Branan Murphy, performing their song “All The Wrong Things” on the Dove Awards Pre-Show, and Tasha Page-Lockhart also presented an award on the Dove Awards Pre-Show.

The 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards will air on Sunday October 22nd, 2017 on TBN at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT.