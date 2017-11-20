Recording Academy™ and RCA Records to Release 2018 GRAMMY® Nominees Album on Jan. 12, 2018

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The Recording Academy™’s GRAMMY Recordings® and RCA Records will release the 2018 GRAMMY® Nominees album on Jan. 12, 2018, in stores and via digital retailers. The latest installment of the best-selling series—now in its 24th year—features a collection of the biggest and brightest GRAMMY-nominated music for the upcoming 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. A portion of album proceeds benefit the year-round work of the GRAMMY Museum® and MusiCares®—two charitable organizations founded by the Recording Academy that focus on music education programs and critical assistance for music people in need.





Beginning Nov. 24, during “GRAMMYs® Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special” at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, music fans can log on to 2018grammyalbum.com or cbs.com/grammys to pre-order the album and enter for a chance to win a trip for two to the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“We are pleased to partner with RCA Records to showcase a unique collection of GRAMMY-nominated tracks on one album,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “This is always a rewarding project for the Academy, as we not only offer one lucky winner a chance to attend the 60th GRAMMY Awards in New York City, but we also donate a portion of album sales to music education programs and music people in need through MusiCares and the GRAMMY Museum.”



“We are honored to partner once again with the Recording Academy to release the 2018 GRAMMY Nominees album,” said RCA Chairman and CEO Peter Edge. “This has been an incredible year for music across all genres, and this collection serves as a celebratory sampling of some of the most important songs released this year. In addition, the entire RCA team joins me in expressing our excitement to work with the Recording Academy on releasing this album, particularly because it benefits the crucial work done year-round by MusiCares and the GRAMMY Museum.”

*No purchase necessary to enter or win. Visit 2018grammyalbum.com or cbs.com/grammys for details and eligibility requirements.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube.

ABOUT RCA RECORDS

RCA Records is a Division of Sony Music Entertainment. RCA includes a diverse roster of internationally renowned artists representing all genres of music, including Justin Timberlake, P!NK, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Usher, D’Angelo, A$AP Rocky, Kings Of Leon, Britney Spears, Pentatonix, Pitbull, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Dave Matthews Band, ZAYN, Shakira, R. Kelly, Charlie Wilson, Enrique Iglesias, Kesha, Buddy Guy, Daughtry, Three Days Grace, Tool, T-Pain, Kirk Franklin, among others; critically acclaimed and chart topping artists including Khalid, G-Eazy, SZA, Mark Ronson, Miguel, Ray LaMontagne, Bryson Tiller, Cam, Cage The Elephant, MAGIC!, Bleachers, Jazmine Sullivan, Tinashe, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Mob, Grizzly Bear, Gavin DeGraw, WALK THE MOON, Kid Ink and Elle King; burgeoning artists MUNA, Wolf Alice, MØ, Kygo, Martin Garrix, Ro James, Grace, Parson James, Becky G., Sam Dew, and many more.

RCA Records has key partnerships with Polo Grounds Music, Bazmark Records, Bystorm Entertainment, BPG Music and more.