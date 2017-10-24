Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes On Television Debuts New Official Trailer

YouTube Red today debuted an extended trailer for its all-new comedy series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television* featuring never-before-seen hilarious footage of stars Ryan Hansen and Emmy-nominee Samira Wiley, plus highlights of featured guest stars, including Kristen Bell, Joel McHale, Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Eric Christian Olsen. Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television* premieres exclusively on YouTube Red on October 25th.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

In the eight-episode, half hour comedy Ryan Hansen Solves CRIMES ON TELEVISION* , the LAPD thinks it’s a good idea to form a task force partnering actors with homicide detectives so they can use their “actor skills” to help solve murders.

Starring Ryan Hansen (“Veronica Mars,” “Party Down”) who plays himself and guest star Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Orange Is The New Black”) as his no-nonsense partner Detective Mathers, the series features a who’s who of broadcast and cable television stars playing bizarro versions of themselves including, but not limited to, Joel McHale, Jon Cryer and Kristen Bell.

Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Central Intelligence,” “We’re the Millers,” and “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”) serves as the director, writer, creator and executive producer of this super meta half hour comedy procedural which is as much about Hollywood as it is an action-comedy cop show. The series is executive produced by Thurber, Scott Stuber, Beau Bauman, Krysia Plonka and Tracey Baird.

YouTube Red is a paid membership that gives you access to YouTube Red Original Movies and Series like RYAN HANSEN SOLVES CRIMES ON TELEVISION*. In addition, you get a premium music service and an uninterrupted experience across YouTube, YouTube Gaming and YouTube Kids. YouTube Red is currently available in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Korea.