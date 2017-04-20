Saints & Sinners Climaxes in Explosive Season Finale Sun. April 23 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Bounce

ATLANTA, April 20, 2017 — Viewers have continued to flock to the second season of the hit Bounce drama series Saints & Sinners, which concludes this Sunday, April 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The latest episode helped drive Bounce to its most-watched Easter Night ever, averaging 565K Viewers 2+, while the April 9th episode was the highest-rated Bounce original series telecast ever and the most-watched in the show’s history. So far, the second season-to-date has reached nearly 7 Million Viewers (6.8M) and 5 Million Households (4.8M).

Saints & Sinners stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Christian Keyes, Keith Robinson, Clifton Powell, J.D. Williams and Jasmine Burke. Season two has brought viewers back to Cypress, Georgia, the sleepy southern town outside Atlanta which was rocked by two stunning murders in season one. Concealed secrets have clawed their way to the surface, new alliances have been formed and deceit and compromising sexual affairs are threatening to shatter lives and demolish the heart of Greater Hope Baptist Church and the town forever in the season two finale.

Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Film’s Eric Tomosunas (Undershepard, 35 and Ticking).

Consumers can catch up on Saints & Sinners anytime on Brown Sugar, Bounce’s new subscription-video-on-demand service. Saints & Sinners season one is available in its entirety with exclusive season two episodes being added every Monday. Brown Sugar features an extensive library of iconic black movies, all un-edited and commercial-free. It’s available for mobile phones and tablets in the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store and for computers at www.BrownSugar.com . There is a free initial trial period for subscribers with a retail price of $3.99/month thereafter. Brown Sugar has just added Google Chromecast functionality, which allows video to play on televisions directly from mobile devices.

Bounce (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and more. Visit BounceTV.com for more information.

Source: Nielsen | Live + SD | 04/16/17, Prime (7P-11P) | 03/05/17-04/16/17, Program Reach (Premiere & Encore Cume Season-to-Date), 1-Minute Qualifier.