Sean “Diddy” Combs Names Roma Khanna CEO of REVOLT MEDIA AND TV

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2017 — Sean “Diddy” Combs, Chairman of REVOLT MEDIA AND TV, and COMBS ENTERPRISES, announced today that Roma Khanna will be joining REVOLT MEDIA AND TV as its new CEO. In this role, Ms. Khanna will lead the continued growth of Revolt as a multiplatform content creator and brand. Building on the core platform of REVOLT TV, REVOLT will look to expand its presence across multiple platforms globally and produce and distribute world-class short and long form content under the Revolt brand. Revolt will build on its successful position in music to become a premiere destination and brand on traditional and emerging platforms for hip-hop music, stories, content and culture. Ms. Khanna will report to the Board of Directors and Mr. Combs.

“As REVOLT continues to grow as a brand and expand globally, I knew we needed a seasoned executive with a proven track record to keep the momentum going and help me lead the network into the future,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “Roma is that person. She has the experience and tenacity to build on REVOLT’s success and as we continue to influence content and culture around the world.”

“After decades of building large scale businesses in TV and media, I am excited to have the opportunity to work along side visionary Sean Combs to get hands-on and redefine content models with a view to building a modern, relevant, global cultural brand,” said Roma Khanna. “REVOLT is ready to create and curate content and super-serve its audience on its own TV platform and beyond, living and breathing with its audience wherever they might be.”

Formerly President of MGM Studios (Television + Digital Group), Ms. Khanna has a proven track record of success growing global businesses across TV production, broadcast, digital film, music and distribution. Under her leadership, MGM Television Studios developed numerous successful shows including the recent Hulu smash success Handmaid’s Tale and produced and delivered award winning shows Fargo for FX, Vikings for HISTORY and Teen Wolf for MTV.

Prior to MGM, Ms. Khanna served as the President of NBC Universal’s International Networks and Digital Initiatives, where she oversaw NBC Universal’s global cable entertainment channel portfolio growing it from 14 to over 70 channels worldwide. She started her career as a pioneer of digital content and production for web and mobile platforms and in music.

Ms. Khanna has both her MBA and JD and serves on Board of Advisors for the renowned Peabody Awards. She will be based out of Los Angeles, CA.

About REVOLT MEDIA & TV

REVOLT is focused on expertly curating the best of the best in music and engaging youth in social conversation – on-air, on-line, on-demand. The multi-genre, multi-platform network offers breaking music news, videos, artist interviews, exclusive performances, and original programming. Attracting over 50 million young adults through television, digital properties, social and mobile, REVOLT is accessible 24/7 – anytime, anywhere, any screen. Launched in broadcast in October 2013, REVOLT is available on DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse TV, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, CenturyLink Prism TV, Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comporium and Cincinnati Bell, as well as OTT platforms FuboTV and FilmOn. REVOLT is also available internationally in Africa on Kwese TV, in the Bahamas on Cable Bahamas, the Cayman Islands on Westel, in Jamaica, Barbados, Nevis, Anguilla and Trinidad on Digicel, and in Trinidad on Massy Communications. Check local listings at https://revolt.tv/listings.

COMBS ENTERPRISES

Combs Enterprises is a portfolio of businesses and investments built and cultivated by music legend and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Established in 2013, Combs Enterprises includes the brands Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John, Combs Wine & Spirits (Cîroc and DeLeón), AQUAhydrate, The Blue Flame Agency, Bad Boy Touring, Janice Combs Publishing, REVOLT Films and REVOLT MEDIA & TV, as well as ENYCE, Zac Posen, and the Combs Foundation. Combs Enterprises is known worldwide for its award-winning, market-defining successes in music, fashion, fragrance, beverage, spirits, marketing, film, television, media and more.